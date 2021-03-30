Q. I’m trying to eat more seafood and want to expand my variety. I saw fresh mussels in the seafood case the other day. Are they a good option?
A. It is that time of year again when fish and seafood become the stars of our weekly menu planning. But many of us get the “seafood scaries” and are intimidated by choosing, cooking and enjoying seafood at home.
Since many of our favorite restaurants are on limited capacity, it is a great time to enjoy your favorite out-to-eat seafood dishes without setting foot in a restaurant in the comfort of your own home.
Fresh mussels are found in a netted bag in the fresh seafood case (something most of us quickly pass by). Mussels have a deliciously mild and faintly sweet “ocean” flavor, which makes them an excellent addition to many dishes as they take on the flavors of the other ingredients they’re combined with.
Mussels are an excellent source of protein and have iron to prevent anemia and decreased energy levels. A single 3-ounce serving of mussels contains more than 340% of the recommended daily value of vitamin B12, which is necessary for brain health, good cognitive function and a balanced mood.
Here are the essential tips and tricks to choosing, cooking and eating mussels.
• Head to the fresh seafood counter and choose mussels that are a shiny black color and in an open container. Mussels are alive and should be in a netted bag or open container so they can breathe. They should be settled in a nice bed of ice and smell like the salty ocean. If the mussels are a dull, black color, this could indicate they are not alive and will deteriorate quickly.
• Inspect each mussel. When you get your mussels home, you will want to cook them right away; or they can be stored in an open container for up to 48 hours.
When ready to eat, you will want to rinse them all off and make sure each mussel is closed tightly. If the mussel is open, you can give it a little tap. If it closes, go ahead and use it. If it stays open, discard as the mussel has probably died and will not be good for human consumption. Mussels may have a “beard” hanging off of them; you can just give it a little trim by gently pulling it off.
• Cook and simply eat. Mussels, like most seafood, cook quickly and do not need a lot of fuss or flavor to make them enjoyable. To eat mussels, do not unhinge them. Simply take the meat out of your first mussel and then use it as a “tweezers” to retrieve the meat out of the rest of your mussels. Always have a large bowl in the center of the table for everyone to put their empty shells in.
