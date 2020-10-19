Q. I’m looking for new ways to use leftovers. We often have extra food after a meal, and I always feel like we end up throwing it away. Do you have any suggestions for how to remake food into new meal ideas?
A. Leftover days are my favorite. Not only are the dishes and prep minimal, but leftover day also offers an opportunity to be more resourceful.
It is estimated that 30-40% of the food that is produced in the USA is discarded and never eaten. A simple, and customizable way to think about food leftovers are Buddha bowls. A Buddha bowl is a colorful, nourishing meal incorporating little bites of many foods. Typically included are rice or whole grains, raw and/or cooked vegetables, protein (beans, tofu or meat), and dressing. A myriad of colors, textures and food groups in the bowl represents a variety of nutrients. Keep reading for tips on how to incorporate each food group.
Grains
Dietary guidelines recommend that half our grains be from whole grains. Buddha bowls are a great opportunity to incorporate a whole grain. Examples include brown or wild rice, millet, farro or quinoa.
Whole grains are a natural source of several vitamins and minerals while also providing filling fiber. Use leftover portions from previous nights, or cook up that little bit left from the box.
Vegetables
Any and all vegetables are welcome in a Buddha bowl. Raw, cooked or a combination of both all work. The key with vegetables is color. Different colors of produce provide different vitamins and minerals. The more colors in your bowl, the more balanced nutrition offered.
Clean out that crisper drawer. Cut up the last half of your bell pepper, roast carrots, broccoli and onions, dice the remaining avocado half . Yesterday’s leftover sautéed green beans are the perfect addition.
Protein
A Buddha bowl is not complete without a good source of protein. To stick with a plant-based theme, choose beans, edamame (soybeans) or tofu — all heart-healthy choices that provide both fiber and protein. Choosing fish is another great option to get heart-healthy protein. If you prefer meat, stick with a lean source, such as boneless, skinless chicken, turkey, or lean cuts of beef or pork.
Dressing
You can use a premade dressing, but making your own is often more nutritious and does not take much time. Whether store-bought or homemade, choosing an oil-based dressing will help give a boost of heart-healthy fats.
Even a simple drizzle of oil, vinegar and/or citrus juice can do the trick.
Aside from following the above basic outline, there is no right or wrong way to assemble your Buddha bowl. Each member of the family can make their own meal combination. Incorporating small portions of various foods, also allows picky eaters to sample a food without committing to an entire serving.
Above all, get creative. There is no wrong combination, or no food off limits!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.