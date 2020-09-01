Q. Are tomatoes good for you? I’ve heard a lot of people say that tomatoes aren’t a healthy vegetable.
A. Tomatoes are versatile and delicious, gorgeously red and super tasty when freshly picked and even quickly canned or frozen. Luckily, it’s tomato season around the country and that means the tastiest, fresh off the vine tomatoes of the year are here!
Almost any recipe can be doctored up with fresh, canned, diced, sundried and more – and the health benefits are as abundant as its uses. Here are five reasons to add tomatoes to your food list today.
Skin Cancer
Great news for those who love to enjoy the sun and also like this summertime fruit! Findings from a recent study at Ohio State University that when mice were fed tomato powder and exposed to ultraviolet rays, the risk of skin cancer was cut by 50%. Scientists say that it’s the dietary carotenoids, which give tomatoes their color, that may protect skin against UV light damage.
Mood
After analyzing health records, researchers found that those who included tomatoes in their diet regularly were less likely to have depression. Unlike other fruits and vegetables, when tomatoes were consumed daily, the risk of depression was reduced by 52%. The study found that those who ate tomatoes two to six times per week were 46% less likely to develop depression than those who ate them less than once a week!
Blood pressure benefits
In a six-week study, those with high blood pressure who consumed two servings of canned tomato products daily, experienced a significant decrease in blood pressure. For example — systolic went from 132 to 115 and diastolic from 86 to 75. Now that should make your heart happy!
Breast cancer
Cooked tomatoes could help boost levels of a hormone that plays an important role in sugar and fat metabolism, potentially lowering the risk of breast cancer.
Rich in vitamins and minerals
Tomatoes are also rich in vitamin C, B6, and K, biotin, fiber and potassium. In fact, they contain more than twice the potassium of bananas, potatoes, milk and orange juice.
On top of the plethora of vitamins and minerals, tomatoes are rich in antioxidants, specifically lycopene. Lycopene is a carotenoid pigment that is protective against heart disease and some cancers. Tomato products that are cooked — like pasta sauce, canned tomatoes, etc. — have more lycopene than fresh tomatoes.
Prostate cancer
Frequent consumption of tomato products (especially cooked) may be associated with a reduced risk of prostate cancer.
Whether canned, dried or fresh, tomatoes can add a bushel of health and flavor to your meals.
