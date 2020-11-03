Q. Tell me more about pears. I see there are different kinds available, and I’m not sure how to choose them or prepare them.
A. Pears are especially popular in the fall and in holidays dishes; however, they have gained year-round popularity due to being versatile in many dishes. It’s easy and delicious to incorporate pears into sweet or savory dishes, and you add a whole lot of nutrition. At the store you will find several varieties ranging from Bartlett, Anjou and Red Anjou to Bosc.
Bartlett
Aromatic and bell-shape, juicy Bartletts are ideal for snacking.
Anjou and Red Anjou
Egg-shape and creamy with a slight citrus taste.
Bosc
A good choice for cooking. Boscs are somewhat dense, with grainier flesh than other pears.
Selecting, storing and preparing pears doesn’t have to be difficult with these easy tips. Select pears that have a slight give when gently pressed at the top. Pears ripen from the inside out, so softness overall may indicate over ripeness. Store at room temperature, or inside a paper bag if pears are hard or firm and needing to ripen. Prepare by washing with cold water before eating. No need to peel, just slice pears in half and take out the core with a knife or melon baller.
This fun fruit is high in fiber — which helps keep you full — and potassium, a powerful player in hydration, muscle and nerve functioning and regulating blood pressure. Potassium may also aid in reducing blood pressure and water retention, protect against stroke and prevent osteoporosis and kidney stones. Pears also are an excellent source of vitamin C, a defender of cell health as an antioxidant.
The sweetest, juiciest varieties are found this time of year — there’s no com-pear-ison!
Here are three ways to enjoy pears in a new way!
Raw
Pears are a delicious and nutritious snack on their own, with plenty of fiber, vitamin C and potassium. Add more flavor and protein by dipping pear slices into Greek yogurt.
Breakfast toast
For a morning meal packed with satiating fiber, spread almond butter on toast.
Top with 3 or 4 thin pear slices and sprinkle with chia seeds.
Poached
Peel three to four pears. Combine 4 cups of water along with preferred spices—like cinnamon, cloves or nutmeg—and bring to a boil.
Place pears in the liquid and simmer for 15 to 25 minutes or until tender.
