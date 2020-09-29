Q. I’m looking to boost my brain health. What one food would you recommend starting with that has the biggest impact?
A. Let’s face it, the complexity of today’s world may leave you looking for a way to boost your ability to focus. Increasing your seafood intake can be the answer.
According to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, eating fish just once a week increased the gray matter volume in the hippocampus part of the brain — your memory and learning center.
Researchers pointed out that more gray matter can lead to a lower chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease. It’s worth noting that brain benefits were seen in seafood recipes that were baked or broiled, not fried.
Regular consumption of baked or broiled fish has proven to have such a positive effect on health that current dietary guidelines recommend two servings of fish per week (8 oz./week) for adults. For pregnant and breastfeeding women, 8-12 oz. per week is recommended, emphasizing lower mercury seafood choices. Some of the more common fish that have low mercury levels include salmon, skipjack tuna (canned), shrimp, scallops, tilapia, cod and crab.
For more information on this topic, check out this article on the fda.gov website. https://www.fda.gov/food/consumers/advice-about-eating-fish
September is National Family Meals Month. Here’s an idea to celebrate and begin a healthy tradition: Have one fish dish together as a family each week. Think about the brain boost and family benefits that you’ll gain!
Studies have found families that eat more meals together have better communication, and their kids perform better in school and are less likely to use drugs. There are many quick, delicious seafood recipes right on the Hy-Vee website; there’s even a how-to cooking guide for seafood!
