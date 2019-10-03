The Mankato Playhouse opened its first dinner theater with “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a play with a history for almost everyone involved while still being new to the Mankato community.
Mankato has never had a permanent dinner theater. In the past, community members have driven as far as Chanhassen to see a professional dinner theater show.
“It’s something that Mankato hasn’t seen before,” said David Holmes, the play’s director and Mankato Playhouse executive director. “We’re bringing a brand-new dinner theater to Mankato. The food is going to be gourmet and there will be table service.”
The Mankato Playhouse is bustling with excitement over its inaugural production.
“This is the first show at the Mankato Playhouse, and I think it is going to knock people’s socks off,” said Matthew Atwood, the actor playing Jesus.
Everyone involved has some big challenge or history with this show. For Atwood, that challenge is playing Jesus.
“It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s something people know a lot about. It’s also emotionally exhausting. We actually do a crucifixion scene and doing that night after night is a bit challenging. It’s been a challenge, but it’s been a good one,” he said.
Atwood was originally a professional actor and previously performed on the Chanhassen and Ordway stages. He decided to retire from acting to focus on a his Realty business, (Atwood Realty) and he is revisiting his acting career by playing the lead role in this production.
“It’s something that we’ve been hearing for a long time as being a need in the community. It’s one of those things where when we announced we were opening up our theater, our Facebook page just flooded,” Atwood said.
The musical has a large variety of talent helping pull of Mankato Playhouse’s first-ever dinner theater show.
“We have quite a range. One of the reasons we decided to start this theater company is that we know there is such great talent in our community that isn’t being utilized,” Atwood said.
One actor has a bit of a history with this show. John Kind played Pontious Pilate nearly 50 years ago, and is playing that part again at the playhouse.
“I had played Pontius Pilate 49 years ago when I was a sophomore in high school. (It) had just been written,” Kind said.
He is excited not only to perfect this role but also to watch as the Mankato community gets to experience something new to the area.
“I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the whole experience, not just to the show, but the whole dinner theater experience. It takes some resources to put this on. I’m excited to see the community embrace it and make it a thing for a long time,” Kind said.
The goal of the Mankato Playhouse is to create an experience that will keep the community coming back.
“I’m not nervous about the show; it’s polished and the actors are phenomenal. What I’m nervous about is creating a really great atmosphere and dinner for our guests,” Atwood said.
Kind thinks their goal is also to put on shows that cater to the community and people will want to come see. He believes this will largely be delivered by Holmes.
“David is very creative. He’s got a vision for what he wants to see. He’s got a real eye for what’s appealing visually and audibly. He’s trying to deliver the kind of theater that people will really enjoy,” Kind said.
This powerful show was chosen to kick start the playhouse’s dinner theater for many reasons.
“This show has been one of my favorite shows for years. I was in it about 10 years ago. It’s a really emotional show. The story hits to what is still happening in today’s society. No matter what generation it hits, it still tells a really good story,” Holmes said.
The emotional show portrays the last days of Jesus both through his and Judas’ perspectives.
“It’s … about the last days of Jesus, (but) it’s really about the story of Judas, too, who ended up betraying Jesus. Judas looked at the whole thing from a different lens,” Kind said.
Both the actors and the director were looking forward to introducing the playhouse concept.
“I’m excited to bring this to the community. It’s something that Mankato needs and the community deserves. Audiences can expect a professional-quality show. That’s what we strive to hit is bringing professional quality to Mankato,” Holmes said.
They’re also excited to help bring more to the arts and entertainment scene in Mankato.
“We’re a nonprofit theater, so this is really coming together as our way to give back to the community,” Atwood said.
