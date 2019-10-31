With a name like Discordian Circus, it just had to be a good time.
And by all accounts, it was.
“The music was loud, everybody had great big smiles on their faces,” organizer Sharon Dinsmore said.
Discordian Circus was a Halloween party held at Red Rocks in Mankato. Its premise is rooted in discordianism, a theory of thought that celebrates chaos and discord. To that end, the event featured a stage with Dinsmore herself serving as the “ring mistress of all the mischief of the evening.”
In addition to the music, the night included pole dancing, costume contest, balloon darts, tarot readings and something called a kissing confessional, where Sister Mary Agnes from the Church of Chaos heard confession and, when confessions were good, the “sinner” was given the option of trading it for a kiss.
“People really had a lot of fun with that,” Dinsmore said.
Roughly 40-50 people attended the event, and Dinsmore said she’s tentatively planning to do it again next year. And that won’t be the only Discordian Circus event. Dinsmore says she’s planning to pursue grant money and possibly investors to take the events to the next level. She’s also planning to up the ante a bit by adding fire dancers.
Never heard of discordianism? From learnreligion.com: “Discordianism was founded in the late 1950s with the publication of the ‘Principia Discordia.’ It hails Eris, the Greek goddess of discord, as the central mythological figure. … The religion stresses the value of randomness, chaos, and disagreement. Among other things, the first rule of Discordianism is that there are no rules. … Many consider Discordianism to be a parody religion (one that mocks the beliefs of others).”
Dinsmore says she’s encouraged by the success and can’t wait to do it again.
“It was a decent crowd for a Wednesday night,” she said.
