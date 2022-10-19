What to do with all the tomatoes?
For years I have been a canner of tomatoes and salsa. It has been a tradition each fall to make salsa with the grandsons. When we started years ago, they had to stand on a bench. Now they tower over me. This year we made our salsa again but roasted tomatoes for the freezer instead of canning them.
To roast tomatoes, I cut them in half and get most of the seeds out. Then, cut them in strips or chunks and lay on a sheet pan for the oven. I had a layer about 1-2 inches thick. Lots of peppers, garlic and onions were thrown in as well as olive oil and sea salt. Then the pans were baked in the oven for 1-2 hours at 350 degrees depending how much water was on the tray from the tomatoes and how thick the layer of veggies was.
At first, they will just sit there and steam till eventually the water bakes off. Then you may want to add a little more oil and stir a time or two until browning appears. Then cool and freeze in snack bags for pastas, sauces etc. It loses about 75% of the volume in the oven — but you end up with intense flavor!
Mulch talk
Now with winter right around the corner, let’s chat about winter mulch. Since the ground freezes solid several feet down, what good can it possibly do? Winter mulch does not keep a plant from freezing, it is actually for spring protection.
In late winter/early spring when the soil starts to thaw on a sunny day and quickly freezes again when the sun goes down, the plants can experience what is called “heaving.” The change of freeze and thaw can push or heave the plant out of the ground. Heaving can cause the roots to be exposed to the sun and air, drying them out. The winter mulch helps to keep the temperatures more constant by providing insulation and a barrier from the direct sun and air temperatures.
In March or April, you can start to gradually pull off the mulch. Young or newly planted perennial plants and shallow-rooted plants such as strawberries and mums are more susceptible to heaving and can use a little help.
Winter mulch is usually straw or hay piled 6-8 inches thick over the entire plant. Use a material that will drain easily. Fallen leaves from the trees will usually pack down and do not drain well. Consequently, your plants can actually rot under leaf material.
Perennials that are to be mulched should be cut back close to the soil level without cutting into the crown. It’t too late to cut back strawberries if you didn’t in August. Apply winter mulch after the ground is staying frozen, which is usually around late November or sooner; it has gotten cold this week!
Plants mulched too early in the fall can easily rot in late fall rains, especially if we have a streak of warm weather. Exceptions would be mulching around a tree or shrub when you are only covering the potential root zone area. When the plant or crown is being completely covered, wait until late November. Have your materials staged and ready to go (less time spent in the cold getting ready). In the spring when I pull off the winter mulch, I pile it and later use it in the vegetable garden for summer mulch.
Normally we have experienced a hard frost by now, but not in my garden yet! It is likely safe to start cutting back the perennials if you haven’t, as they are normally out of commission for the year already anyway. I would start with the tougher perennials and work your way to the wimps or newly planted stuff. Try to also wait on short day plants like mums and iris that are rapidly growing this time of year.
Also, pass up any plants that might still be blooming for the bees and butterflies, such as asters, Russian sage, and sedums. Tough plants you could start cutting back would be hosta, astilbe, daylily, peonies, heliopsis, Veronica etc.
Or … You could always wait until spring!
