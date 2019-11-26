Q. I’m starting to see some different types of pears in the grocery store. What’s the difference between each of them?
A. If there’s one thing more rewarding than eating a sweet, ripe peach in July, it’s got to be sinking your teeth into a juicy pear in November and December. Finding fresh fruit that is both delicious and budget-friendly can be difficult during the colder months. But fear not, pears are here!
Ripeness
Pears are one of the few fruits that don’t ripen on the tree, so they actually get ripe after you buy them. Some pears will at least give you a visual clue by changing color from green to yellow or by turning a brighter shade of red, but most varieties won’t dramatically change color.
For many pears, you can “check the neck” by gently pressing the stem end of the pear with your thumb. If it feels soft, your pear is ripe and ready to eat. Pressing in the center, “meaty” part of the fruit will not only bruise a valuable part of the fruit, but it’s not the most accurate way to check for ripeness. Keep your thumbs near the stem for the best read on ripeness.
Varieties
There are 10 varieties of USA pears, ranging in color from green to brown to red. Try different varieties to see which ones you like best.
- Green Anjou: These have an egg-shaped appearance, bright green color, and are juicy when ripe with a subtle sweetness. Green Anjou pears are great for baking, poaching, and roasting because they hold their shape well.
- Red Anjou: Similar in shape to Green Anjou, these pears can be recognized by their dark maroon color. Use them as you would Green Anjou pears, and to bring a vibrant color to your dish.
- Bartlett
- in color. Because of their sweetness and juiciness, Bartlett pears are often used for snacking or canning.
- Red Bartlett: With the exception of their color, Red Bartlett pears share the same characteristics of regular Bartlett pears, even changing shades to a brighter red as they ripen.
- Bosc: These pears have an elongated neck and cinnamon-brown color. Bosc pears become sweet early in the ripening process, meaning you can enjoy their honey-like flavor even before the fruit starts to soften.
- Comice: With a rotund base and short neck, these pears can often be identified by their shorter, rounder appearance. Most of them are green; however, some have a reddish covering, and certain newer varieties are completely red. Because of their extreme juiciness and flavor, many people prefer to eat them raw or with a cheese board, as they pair well with brie, Camembert, or blue cheeses.
- Concorde: With an exceptionally long neck, Concorde pears can be identified by their stretched-out appearance. Like Bosc pears, these pears can be sweet and flavorful while still firm. Because of this, Concorde pears are a great multipurpose pear for cooking or snacking.
- Forelle: These are one of the smallest varieties of pears and have a unique red and green freckled appearance. Interestingly, the green portions will start to turn yellow as the pear ripens. Because of their color pattern, these pears are great for showing off in salads or on fruit trays.
- Seckel: Also very small, Seckel pears are practically bite-sized. Their skin is typically olive green with a reddish hue. Because of their petite bodies, these pears are perfect for lunchboxes or can be canned whole.
- Starkrimson
Nutrition
A pear a day … It’s too bad that’s not the saying. Because pears are just as powerful as apples at keeping the doctor away. In fact, one medium-sized pear has about 100 calories and 6 grams of fiber — about 24% of the Daily Value. Fiber is what helps us feel full for longer while promoting gut and heart health.
According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, adults should aim for 2 cups of fruit per day. Since one pear is equal to a cup, you’ll be halfway there with this sweet and juicy snack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.