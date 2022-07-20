Water when you can, your plants will thank you!
We are in for hot temps this week and no rain until when? Saturday of course!
Lots of time spent with garden hoses this past week with more to come. Caring for newer or stressed trees and shrubs is always a priority for me. I love my perennials but they are much cheaper to replace if they croak and provide me with no shade. Priorities.
When watering trees, wet down the area under a large tree for at least 10 minutes, getting the entire soil surface within the drip line wet. Then lay the hose down for an hour or more and move it around until all the soil is saturated. Wetting the surrounding soil helps the water to move through the soil vs. just finding a crack to run down.
Last year, I posted a picture of a 20-year-old Autumn Blaze Maple that was looking stressed. The tree’s canopy was sparse and most leaves were not full size. This year, I started soaking it down at least once a week whether or not we got rain. I am thrilled to report it looks very normal this year.
Shrub-a-dub
An indicator your shrubs need help is if you notice leaves are hanging. Try not to let them get to that point. When watering by hand, work a group of plants at a time. Go back and forth, allowing time for the water to soak in. Then rewet them several times more. The key is to water deeply so the plants can sustain themselves for several days.
Also, the available water will get deeper into the soil, which will encourage roots to search and create a better network. Watering a tiny bit everyday encourages shallow root growth and plants are more marginal for surviving tough times.
1 potato 2
Fresh potatoes are arriving at the Mankato Farmers’ Market now. You may be wondering when to dig yours.
If your soil is very loose, you can actually dig in on the side of a plant and carefully sneak out a few small spuds without harming the entire plant. Once the top foliage has died back, your potatoes are as big as they will get. It’s best to leave them in the soil as long as possible for the perfect storage conditions.
My secret recipe for the best baked potato ever is: wash and allow to dry, rub with vegetable shortening, then rub with kosher salt and place directly on the oven rack for about 60 minutes at 375. Crispy salty outside, fluffy goodness inside.
Dividing times
It’s time to divide irises from now until mid-August. Many of my plants were pitiful this year — the gardener was too busy these past years, and the irises were not divided in a timely manner.
How do you know when an iris plant needs dividing? Here are several clues: 1. The plant no longer blooms (or could be the area is too shady) 2. Blooms that were colored are now white or misshapen (stressed). 3. There is a big circle of old rhizomes with the green leaves all on the outside. In the perennial bed, just lift some off the side most crowded in the garden and leave a hunk in place. It is easy to surgically snap off a chunk, and you can cut through it first if needed. Trim up the roots a bit, cut the top back to a fan about 3” tall or less if you have a windy location and replant.
When replanting, 50% of the iris rhizome should be exposed above the ground in our region of the country. Iris may not bloom if the rhizome becomes buried up by the gardener or from soil moving over time from rain or watering.
Plants that are not overgrown but appear to be rotting, need to be dug as well. Using a knife, cut the rhizome back to healthy white tissue. Trim up the roots and top, then dip them in a 10% bleach solution for a minute, then rinse off and allow to air dry for a day.
The Mankato Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season located at Best Buy on Adams Street. The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m.-noon. Weekday markets are 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Best Buy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.