The growing season is winding down for another year already. Summer always goes by so fast! Have you ever heard anyone say how “winters just fly by in Minnesota?” Didn’t think so. So, what’s left to do in the garden?
On the harvesting side of things: picking peppers, tomatoes and digging root crops. If you are a mid-season re-planter person, then you may be picking green beans and lettuce as well.
How do you know when squash or pumpkins (also squashes) are ready to harvest? As a guide, first refer to the approximate date on the seed pack or plant tag, ranging between 80-110 days. The skin should be very hard, and you won’t be able to dig your thumbnail in. The stem should start to look dry, especially on Buttercup types. You can usually notice a color change on the skin or the shine seems to dull a bit.
Always use a pruner to remove squash from the vine, you don’t want to break off the stem/handle. The stems of butternut squash will break off easier than others. Fruits with stems completely broken off should be eaten first as they will be the first to rot.
If the vines are died back, it’s unlikely any more growth or maturing will happen. Pick or cover your fruits before a frost — frost on the pumpkin or squash is not good. This indicates a surface area that has been frozen and that leads to rot. Frost will kill the vines and what you have — is what you have. In some cases, vines may have died back earlier in the season due to disease or a local pest, in particular the squash vine borer. Squash on these early dying plants will likely not be mature enough to eat. By early to mid-September, most of the larger squash on any given vine will be ready.
Pulling dead plants can start anytime. Pile them up and when you get a bunch, take them to your local composting site. Another option if you can, is to burn dried out foliage. Your garden plants, especially vine crops like tomato and squashes will likely have some diseases that you may not even notice. Also, many harmful insects lay their eggs on garden plants. Who wants to keep disease and eggs in the garden? Tilling your plants under, only replants the problem for next year. Be the solution, get it out of the garden!
Let me share my garden fails for this year. My raised concrete block tomato beds never got installed. So, I then planted four beautiful tomato plants from the Farmer’s Market in the same spot as last year where they didn’t grow. Desperation, I guess. Same mistake — the same result. Little to no growth on struggling plants. I can lie and say it’s a garden experiment, right? This particular garden bed is where I used to burn garden foliage, but it’s the only bed with an empty spot. Never again. Please quote me!
Back in the day of being a produce grower, I had over 600 plants one year. Every one beautiful (well, that’s how I remember it). Now, I can’t grow one!
My ongoing garden fail this season was, despite having occasional helpers, the weeds took over. You see, the weeds don’t mind the drought at all. They can quickly outgrow your perennials or vegetables regardless of the weather. So tricky. My once lovely barked pathways have decayed enough to create a growing medium for weeds.
Another yearly fail is to spray my three remaining apple trees as well as my two pear trees so I can harvest edible fruits.
My grape vines again failed to get pruned, and no iris got re-planted. Why am I confessing to all of this? Because this is really normal gardening. Few of us get all the jobs done timely. Realizing that we can only do what we can do, might not get the weeds pulled but will relieve some garden job guilt!
Two of the area Master Gardeners visited my gardens to dig some iris last month. We had a give away at the Farmer’s Market. Despite the mess, they found the iris and I hope they all went to good garden homes! Thank you to these ladies that helped spread iris joy in the community!
The Mankato Farmers Market is open and located at Best Buy on Adams Street. The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m. until noon through October. Weekday markets which are Tuesdays and Thursdays are from 3:30-6 p.m., also located at Best Buy in the NW corner of the lot. Everyday can be Farm to Table at the market!
