Weighing in with an opinion about the work of a true genius is an intimidating proposition. Yet here we are with me chiming in on the work of Nobel laureate Bob Dylan, who played a sold-out concert in Mankato Thursday.
Even more intimidating: Telling a group of fans that my opinion of the performance of said genius will not be as universally glowing and praiseful as most of the people who left the Mankato Civic Center basking in the glow of a solid performance.
The show was great. Don’t get me wrong. Dylan’s band, especially, deserves loads of credit. If you’d been dropped into that building blind and you weren’t aware this was a Dylan concert, you’d have been instantly sucked in by the musicianship.
Dylan himself was engaging as well. Splitting time between playing piano and standing center stage to sing or blow on a harmonica, the Iron Range’s favorite son seemed genuinely present. Based on reports from concerts in previous years, Dylan’s own interest in being at his concert, some fans have perceived, seems questionable.
But not in Mankato Thursday. He seemed to be “in the moment,” and the crowd could tell. Dylan felt like a train conductor, guiding a locomotive of revved up and bluesy tunes. Everything, musically, was in sync for a solid setlist that spanned his entire career. (Sidenote: Did anyone else notice his Oscar, which he won for the song “Things Have Changed,” from the film “Wonder Boys,” perched on stage in front of the fiddle player? Weird flex, but OK.)
I read another review that said Dylan’s voice was powerful, “strongest in decades.” I also read Facebook posts and online comments from people who said they couldn’t understand a word (not great if you’re a fan of his Nobel-winning lyrics). Some said he’s better than he was 20 years ago. Some said he needs to quit while he’s ahead.
I’m somewhere in the middle. Dylan’s vocal work isn’t where his genius lies. It is, in fact, the one thing above all else that turns people away from him (which is a ridiculous reason to turn away, by the way). But the fact remains: On first blush, it can be a polarizing aspect of the full Dylan experience. Also, he’s a 78-year-old man; who cares how powerful his voice is, right? But I’d hate to subject the great Bob Dylan to reductive arguments about his age; he deserves an honest assessment. So here’s mine: It was fine. Wasn’t the star of the show. Didn’t diminish my appreciation one bit.
Overall, I’d give this concert an A-.
Why the minus? I’ll tell you.
You’ve probably heard for years that the arrangements of Dylan’s songs have drifted so far away from what you’re familiar with that they’re nearly unrecognizable.
This remains true. And I’m 100% fine with that. Artists are constantly evolving. As such, their own interpretations of their songs will evolve too.
If you’re performing over and over again the same artistic creation for literally 50 years, most people would expect that creation to grow, transform, perhaps even be abandoned. It’s natural.
At the same time …
One of the greatest things about music is the bond created between musician and listener. It is powerful. Few things burrow into our hearts and souls the way our favorite music does.
Attending a concert is a kind of communion, a visceral and physical representation of that bond. When done well, that communion can be a spiritual experience.
And then there’s Dylan.
Dylan doesn’t care about your feelings. He doesn’t care that you’d really rather hear “Highway 61” the way you remember it, the way it existed when you discovered it and loved it so much that it became a part of you. He’s apparently not interested in humoring that pedestrian notion that “it sounds better on the radio.” And part of me thinks that maybe, just maybe, he should care. At least a smidge.
When someone attends a concert, they want to leave with some affirmation. They’re working folks who paid to see a good show. And Dylan gave them a good show. A great show. But what would be wrong with throwing a bone to the people who fell in love with your music, and who would just really like to have a moment with a familiar song?
I loved the show. But I think it would have been better if Dylan took a song or two and rolled it out old school. And that is my only nitpick. Please don’t @ me.
