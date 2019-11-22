The greater Mankato area is known for being a great place for art and artists. It is the home of the Carnegie Art Center, the 410 Project and the Emy Frentz Art Guild. Sculptures line downtown streets. A mural is underway as we speak on giant silos just off Riverfront Drive.
Despite this abundance of art, there are times where we aren’t able to broaden our horizons and see works from long ago, works that have never been shown or works from completely different cultures.
No need to fret, The Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College has got us covered with two new exhibits: “Eloquent Objects: African Works from the Collection of Ruth and Raymond Reister,” and “Watercolors in the Hillstrom Museum of Art.”
The two exhibits contain works never before shown at the Hillstrom. Just about all of the pieces are from the museum’s extensive collection.
“Eloquent Objects” features African artworks recently bequeathed to the College from the estate of Ruth and Raymond Reister. Ruth Reister served on the College’s Board of Trustees from 1994-2003 and was its chair from 2000-2002. She and her husband were avid collectors of African art.
Don Myers, director of the Hillstrom, said the “Eloquent Objects” exhibit includes “a variety of things,” including human figures made of wood and many female figures.
He said there are pieces made from elethant ivory, including a small crocodile. And some, he said, are made of hippopotamus bones.
African art specialist Martha G. Anderson will give a gallery talk Monday at the exhibit’s opening.
She recently retired after more than 30 years teaching art history at Alfred University in upstate New York.
Anderson has a long relationship with Gustavus Adolphus College. Her father, H. Milton Anderson, taught in GAC’s math department for more than 30 years.
“She’s done a lot of work in the field in Africa. She’s very well-respected,” Myers said.
The museum’s other exhibit features about 40 watercolor paintings from the Museum’s permanent collection.
These range in date from about 1850 to 2007. One of the artists featured is Ann Martin, who currently lives in Ireland. She will have a gallery opening soon in January and February 2020.
“They have one (of my paintings) that will be part of the show of 40,” Martin said. “It is called ‘Sunday Faithful.’”
Martin’s style is inspired by life. Not her life, but those around her that she would like to learn more about.
It’s also not as idealistic as other artists. She tries to show the world, or life, in a way that is blown up from what and who we actually are.
Her work is also narrative and linked to real people.
“There’s a category in literature called human comedy, and it doesn’t just mean that it’s funny,” Martin said. “It shows all of the contradictions, the complex creatures who we are. I would say that is what my art is anchored in.”
Some other artists included in the exhibit are John Marin, Maurice Prendergast and Reginald Marsh and more. There are landscapes, seascapes, cityscapes, and even figurative works.
“For the watercolors it’s great to have people exposed to these things,” Martin said. “It’s not just ‘a painting is a painting.’”
Both of these exhibits will be something different that the public has not seen before from Gustavus.
“For the watercolors I’m really pleased to be able to show off the treasures we have. With the African show it’s important to not only connect with our collection, but also show things from different cultures in our collection,” Myers said.
Myers, like with all of his exhibits, is excited to show this one off to the public.
“I’m always excited to be able to present works of art that I think move people in a great manner. I’m also pleased that we get to show these African things that we have never shown before,” he said.
