I have a theory that moods are just as contagious as colds, and, also like colds, sometimes a lot more miserable for the recipient than the carrier.
I envy people who aren’t influenced by other people’s moods, those lucky souls who go through life with only their own ups and downs to contend with. I’m not sure how they get that way — I suspect it’s something they’re born with. But if I knew how to change from being the kind of person who is completely dependent on everyone else in the room’s mood to one of those happy-go-lucky types who never seem to notice there ARE other people in the room, I’d give it a whirl.
Those who are highly susceptible to other’s moods are known as empaths, as opposed to too-touchy-for-your-own-damn-good as we of the highly sensitive natures used to be known.
An empath picks up on what their friends, family and random strangers are feeling as if they had a 2-foot-high antenna sticking out of their foreheads, a fashion “don’t” if ever there was one. Such ultra-intuitive feelings extend even to celebrities.
Take this whole Meghan and Harry thing. Please. Now, I am totally aware that the moods and feelings of the Couple Formerly Known as Royal affect my life not even in the most minute way, but I still feel badly when I think about what those kids are going through. Yes, they’re young, rich, beautiful and healthy, but I still feel their pain.
Being an empath also makes it hard to watch a sporting event as empaths don’t want anyone to lose since we know how badly they’ll feel. Watching the coach walk out to the pitcher’s mound to tell the poor guy it’s not his day always makes me go all soggy. I still don’t see why they have to do that in front of everybody. Couldn’t they call them down to the dugout and tell them in private?
Closer to home, the workplace can be a hotbed of moods too, especially when you work in a larger office. But even one office mate can be a drag if said office mate comes to work in a foul mood.
Many years ago, I worked with a woman who, when she was in a good mood, pranced into the office on a beam of sunshine. But when she was in a bad mood, I swear I could almost see a dark gray thunderhead hovering over her and feel lightning bolts snapping as they hit the ground.
When that happened, I had to fight the urge to pull out an umbrella to keep those raindrops from falling on me. But they always did and those were the days I went home in a Debbie Downer mood myself.
Then there’s my family. When I was a child and had to get a shot, the doctor would always say, “This hurts your mother more than it hurts you.” It wasn’t until I became a mom myself that I understood what that doctor was talking about.
Like a dope, I thought that kind of hurting would end once my kids turned 18, although I’m not sure why. Being old enough to vote and get married is not an inoculation against future disappointments. As every mom knows, the pain doesn’t go away on some magical birthday; it just morphs into new and confusing directions. Apparently once you give birth, you’re stuck with all those mom feelings until you die.
I looked up the word for the opposite of empath and, wow, was that an eye opener. There are all kinds of labels for those less tender-hearted including egocentric, kook and headbanger.
I’m not so sure those labels are really fair though. There must be degrees of empathy and degrees of non-empathy, and I’m guessing the majority of people fall somewhere in the middle.
The bottom line for this particular empath is that all I want is for everyone in the world to be happy every single second of every single day so that I can be happy every single second of every single day too, which I suppose is a little selfish on my part. But really, is that asking too much?
Maybe, but it sure would make my life a lot less soggy.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
