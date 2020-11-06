Aunt FLO. Shark Week. That time of the month. You know … a period.
Menstruation is a topic that is common when growing up. It’s a simple reminder that the body is not pregnant.
A simple, yet at times excruciating reminder accompanied with mood swings, insatiable cravings and our tummies can at times be a bottomless pit.
For most, it’s a monthly occurrence and for most, we have The Attack Plan to ease the premenstrual and menstrual symptoms.
Advil. Reese’s chocolate. Water and tea. Heated blanket. “Sleepless in Seattle.” Repeat.
And we all know this, right? Menstruation is natural. It’s inevitable. You probably even know someone who menstruates (you certainly do, I’m sure.)
Though a natural bodily function, it amazes me how still taboo-esque the topic can be. I’m almost certain I lost half of you at the word “period.” It’s something that, although there are some great strides in normalizing the topic, carries a lot of feelings of shame.
I even remember the first time that I felt “ashamed” or too embarrassed when I had my period. It wasn’t the first time I had my period, instead a year or so later after being blessed of becoming a woman.
My family and I were on a trip — eight hours on the road — and of course, I just had to get my period a day before we went. Cramps set aside, the worst part was having to go into a public bathroom and having to rip open a pad. I felt like I was getting judged — by other women — that I was on my period. Mom felt that embarrassment and pulled me aside “There is nothing to be embarrassed about having your period. No one cares.”
It wasn’t an earth shattering motivational speech, but it was enough to dwindle down the feeling of embarrassment a bit so I could open up a stupid pad in a public bathroom. But … Why was I even ashamed?
There have been times, throughout my life, that people have inadvertently made me feel like I should be ashamed of having my period. One time, someone in school had seen my pads coming out of my backpack and said “Ew, are those pads?”
There’d been another time that I had dismissed someone for being rude and they asked if I was on my period.
Someone once asked if I was OK (I was hunched over with Advil on one side and grabbing my stomach to try to contain the cramps) and I said ‘No, I have cramps.” I didn’t even say “I have my period.” Just the word “cramps” and they said “Oh… OK…” with a look of disgust and walked away.
Bruh … it’s just a period. I’m the one in pain here, fella.
However, our culture has ingrained into our brains that periods are gross. Disgusting. Dirty.
Just think about the feminine product commercials — remember those? They’d use blue liquid to demonstrate blood.
And even now, in 2020, there are places in the world where girls have to drop out of school when they first begin to menstruate.
Some girls even skip school due to the taboo or even because they don’t have access to feminine products.
According to flo.health, there’s a theory where it began, coming from Sigmund Freud that the taboo stems from human’s innate fear of blood. And Allan Coult stated that “primitive man had an unconscious desire to avoid the adverse effects menstruation had on ‘organic materials.’”
But … we’re in the 21st century now, guys. There is nothing to be shamed for having a period. It’s time to normalize the topic and stop shaming those who get their periods.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Please consider donating money or feminine products to your local shelters for those who cannot afford necessary feminine hygiene products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.