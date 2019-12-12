(This revised version corrects the date of activities at Blue Earth County Library).
Today
Mankato Ballet Company “The Nutcracker” — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University, Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for Performing Arts; MankatoBallet.org.
Model Railroad Club open house — 7-9 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee; for more information, call 327-7744.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., www.mankatomakerspace.org.
Loose Moose — Tacos and Trivia
Music
Patrick’s — Pete Klug
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Michael Olson; 9 p.m., Karaoke
WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Friday
Vendor and Craft Fair — 5-9 p.m., Kennedy Elementary School, 2600 E. Main St.; PTO fundraiser.
Christmas at Cox House — 7-9 p.m., 500 N. Washington Ave. St. Peter; admission $7 for adults, $5 for NCHS members and ages 13-17.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Springfield Nativity Pageant — 7 p.m., community center grounds; no admission fee.
Mankato Playhouse “Miracle on 34th Street” show-only seating — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato Place; show-only admission $19 for adults, with ticket discounts for military, students and senior citizens; box office number 338-5800.
Mankato Ballet Company “The Nutcracker” — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University, Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for Performing Arts; MankatoBallet.org.
Music
Coffee Hag — Open Mic
Crow Bar, Courtland — Old School Band
Flame Bar & Grill, St. Peter — Tony Sammis
Grand Kabaret — Armstrong Boulevard Brass Quintet
Indian Creek Winery — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — 5 p.m., Amy Manette Trio; 9 p.m. Karaoke
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
The WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Hootenanny Annies
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra; 9 p.m., Bee Balm Fields album release
Saturday
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; readers are Martin Luther College professor Tingting Zhang and representatives of area Chinese community.
Meet the Author: Allen Eskens — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Holiday music by Minnesota Valley Chorale — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Candy Cane Lane holiday open house — 1-4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; for ages 2-12; no registration.
Craft and vendor show — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Purple Goose Eatery, Janesville.
Christmas Expo — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., All Saints Parish, Madison Lake.
Mankato Sons of Norway Christmas Julebord potluck — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church basement; for more information, call 388-7139.
Victorian Christmas at Betsy’s House — 1-4 p.m., 333 Center St. and 332 Center St.; admission: $5 for adults, $2 for ages 6-16.
Hubbard House — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $7 adults, $3 children
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; entry fee $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Model Railroad Club open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee; for more information, call 327-7744.
Mankato Ballet Company “The Nutcracker” — 1 and 5 p.m., Minnesota State University, Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for Performing Arts; MankatoBallet.org.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Singing Hills Chorus concert: “Circle of Love” — 1:30 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel, 170 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato; tickets $10 general admission, free admission for ages 5 and younger.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Christmas at Cox House — 4-8 p.m., 500 N. Washington Ave. St. Peter; admission $7 for adults, $5 for NCHS members and ages 13-17.
Christmas With Musicorum — 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel, 170 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato; tickets $15 general admission, $10 students.
Springfield Nativity Pageant — 7 p.m., community center grounds; no admission fee.
Mankato Playhouse “Miracle on 34th Street” show-only seating — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato Place; show-only admission $19 for adults, with ticket discounts for military, students and senior citizens; box office number 338-5800.
Monroe Crossing “A Bluegrass Christmas” — 7 p.m., Waseca High School Performing Arts Center; tickets $15.
Music
Coffee Hag — Good Night Gold Dust
Grand Kabaret — John Holmquist and Tim Babel-Lee Weber
Indian Creek Winery — 5:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Morson-Ario — Karaoke
NaKato — dj Shoba and Jameson, Torrid Forest and Cicada Killers
Wine Cafe — Captain Gravitone
Sunday
Hotcakes for Hockey fundraiser for Bulldogs — 8:30-11:30 a.m., St. Peter American Legion; adult tickets, $6.
Breakfast with a Cause benefit for St. Peter Youth Wrestling Club — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Holiday Makers Market — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave.; no admission fee.
Christmas at Cox House Family Day — 1-4 p.m., 500 N. Washington Ave. St. Peter; admission $7 for adults, $5 for NCHS members and ages 13-17.
Hubbard House open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $7 adults, $3 children
Mankato Ballet Company “The Nutcracker” — 1 and 5 p.m., Minnesota State University, Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for Performing Arts; MankatoBallet.org.
Christian recording artists Jason Gray and Christopher Gray Christmas concert — 2 p.m., Wellcome Complex gym, Garden City; free-will offerings accepted.
The Looney Lutherans: “Hold the Lutefisk” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; $15 at door; statestreetNEWULM.org.
Mankato Playhouse “Miracle on 34th Street” show-only seating — 1:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato Place; show-only admission $17 for adults, with ticket discounts for military, students and senior citizens; box office number 338-5800.
Mankato Children’s Chorus Winter Concert — 3 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; tickets at: mankatochildrenschorus.org.
Christmas With Musicorum — 3:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Road, St. Peter; tickets $15 general admission, $10 students.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; 4:45 p.m. Diamond Dash 5K run for YMCA programs. www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — Noon, Kristen Carter
Mully’s — Karaoke
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356.
Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. Information due Monday.
