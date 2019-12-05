Today
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, ; stories about dogs read by a BENCHS volunteer.
Holiday open house — 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.
Holiday Train schedule — 5:15 p.m., 308 S. State St./Highway 13, Waseca; 7 p.m., near Veterans Memorial, 236 Front St., Janesville.
Model Railroad Club open house — 7-9 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee; for more information, call 327-7744.
Literary/music event featuring unpublished writings of Kathryn A. Cullen — 7 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter; donations to scholarship funds accepted.
Minnesota State University concert by a cappella groups — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts. General admission $9; to purchase tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., www.mankatomakerspace.org.
Loose Moose — Tacos and Trivia
Music
Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Organic Cowboys
Friday
First Fridays at First Church’s annual “Music to the Glory of God” — Noon, First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St., Mankato.
Visit With Santa — 5-7 p.m., Rapidan Depot; hosted by Rapidan Heritage Society.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Adult comedy show — 7 p.m., Coffee Hag.
Minnesota State University Fall Dance Concert — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets $10.
Music
Circle Inn — The Frye
Flame Bar & Grill, St. Peter — Warren Streets Band
Grand Kabaret — Bad Liquor Management
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
NaKato Bar and Grill — Green/Blue and Soft Topic
Road Haus, Henderson — Echoes Swing Band
Steel Wheel, Winnebago — Karaoke
The Windmill, Mapleton — Karaoke
Saturday
Holiday Craft and Vendor Show — 9 a.m.– 4 p.m., Mankato National Guard Armory, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Christmas in Lake Crystal Holiday Craft and Gift Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Crystal Area Rec Center; silent auction, chili feed, photos with Santa, drop-in day care. lcarc.com/special-events
Bells on Belgrade — 2-6:30 p.m., lower North Mankato; activities include trolley rides, medallion hunt, reindeer games, make-and-take crafts and visits with Santa and 6:30 p.m. Winter Wonderland Parade.
Christmas Bazaar — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, New Richland.
Model Railroad Club open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee; for more information, call 327-7744.
Le Sueur County American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team’s craft/bake sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marysburg Church Hall, 27528 Patrick St., Madison Lake.
Mankato Ballet Company “The Nutcracker” — 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; adult tickets $20; children age 2 and older, $12; www.statestreetnewulm.org.
Minnesota State University Fall Dance Concert — 2 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets $10.
Christmas at Hubbard House — 3-7 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $10 for adult admission; $5 for youths ages 5-17.
Live Nativity/benefit for food shelf — 5-9 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1114 W Traverse Road, St. Peter; cash and food donations collected during drive-through activity.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Bothy Folk Club presents songwriter-poet Mariénne Kreitlow with artist Kim Kotila — Emy Frentz, 523 S. Second St.; adult tickets $8, ages 16 and younger, $4.
Riverfront Performing Arts “A Northwoods Nutcracker” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School; $12 for adult tickets, $8 for ages 8 and younger.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — Cole Allan album release
Grand Kabaret — Lost Walleye Orchestra
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Red Rocks — Kind Country with Peter Kluge
WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band with guest singer Mary Guentzel
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause benefit for Mankato Area Youth Bowling — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Christmas at Hubbard House — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $10 for adult admission; $5 for youths ages 5-17.
Good Thunder’s Holiday Spectacular — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Maple River West gymnasium.
Minnesota State University Student Dance Showcase —2 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts; free admission
Minnesota State University Holiday Choral Concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; $9 adult general admission; $7 for youths; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “The Snowman” — 4 p.m. Sunday, Performing Arts Center at St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; 4:45 p.m. Diamond Dash 5K run for YMCA programs. www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Riverfront Performing Arts “A Northwoods Nutcracker” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School; $12 for adult tickets, $8 for ages 8 and younger.
Music
Coffee Hag — Noon, Bruce Benarchuk
Mully’s — Karaoke
