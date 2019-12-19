Today
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; holiday treats during activity for pre-schoolers.
Loyola Catholic School Christmas programs — 9 a.m. preschool/PreK; 10:30 a.m. grades four-six, 1 p.m. K-3, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Espresso Patronum book club — 4-5 p.m., Neutral Groundz, North Mankato; for ages 11-18 who bring books they are reading; beverages provided.
Model Railroad Club open house — 7-9 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee; for more information, call 327-7744.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., www.mankatomakerspace.org.
Loose Moose — Tacos and Trivia
Music
Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Organic Cowboys; 9 p.m., Karaoke
Friday
Winter Solstice Gathering — 5:30 p.m., School Sisters of Notre Dame campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive; suggested donation: $25 per family; advance registration requested.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Mankato Playhouse “Miracle on 34th Street” show-only seating — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato Place; show-only admission $19 for adults, with ticket discounts for military, students and senior citizens; box office number 338-5800.
Music
Circle Inn — Murphy Brothers
Grand Kabaret — Open Mic Night
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — 5 p.m., Joe Tougas; 8:30 p.m. Karaoke
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
NaKato — Federales
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
The WOW! Zone — High Strung
The Windmill, Mapleton — Desperado
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz a.k.a. Old Guy and the Kid
Saturday
Sing-A-Long With Santa — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Model Railroad Club open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee; for more information, call 327-7744.
Solstice celebration: “Passage to the Light” — 6:30 p.m., Flandrau State Park, New Ulm; hosted by Nora Church/Unitarian Universalist; no admission fee, motorists must have state park vehicle permits.
”The Longest Night: Solstice With Mary Traxler” — 7 p.m., Arts Center of St. Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; $10.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Hubbard House — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $7 adults, $3 children.
Cribbage — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Mankato Playhouse “Miracle on 34th Street” show-only seating — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato Place; show-only admission $19 for adults, with ticket discounts for military, students and senior citizens; box office number 338-5800.
Music
Grand Kabaret — Nate Boots and the High Horses
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey and Wine
Sunday
Home Free concert — 7:30 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; tickets $21.50-$49.50 available at box office or at: ticketmaster.com.
Hubbard House — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $7 adults, $3 children.
Mankato Playhouse “Miracle on 34th Street” show-only seating — 1:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato Place; show-only admission $17 for adults, with ticket discounts for military, students and senior citizens; box office number 338-5800.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; 4:45 p.m. Diamond Dash 5K run for YMCA programs. www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — TellingTime
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356.
Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. Information due Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.