Kiwanis Holiday Lights 2019

A new display at this year’s Kiwanis Holiday Lights is a tribute to the military, with one display portraying the famed flag raising at Iwo Jima.

 File photo

Today

Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; holiday treats during activity for pre-schoolers.

Loyola Catholic School Christmas programs — 9 a.m. preschool/PreK; 10:30 a.m. grades four-six, 1 p.m. K-3, 145 Good Counsel Drive.

Espresso Patronum book club — 4-5 p.m., Neutral Groundz, North Mankato; for ages 11-18 who bring books they are reading; beverages provided.

Model Railroad Club open house — 7-9 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee; for more information, call 327-7744.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., www.mankatomakerspace.org.

Loose Moose — Tacos and Trivia

Music

Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Organic Cowboys; 9 p.m., Karaoke

Friday

Winter Solstice Gathering — 5:30 p.m., School Sisters of Notre Dame campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive; suggested donation: $25 per family; advance registration requested.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Mankato Playhouse “Miracle on 34th Street” show-only seating — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato Place; show-only admission $19 for adults, with ticket discounts for military, students and senior citizens; box office number 338-5800.

Music

Circle Inn — Murphy Brothers

Grand Kabaret — Open Mic Night

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — 5 p.m., Joe Tougas; 8:30 p.m. Karaoke

Oleander Saloon — Karaoke

NaKato — Federales

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke

The WOW! Zone — High Strung

The Windmill, Mapleton — Desperado

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz a.k.a. Old Guy and the Kid

Saturday

Sing-A-Long With Santa — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Model Railroad Club open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee; for more information, call 327-7744.

Solstice celebration: “Passage to the Light” — 6:30 p.m., Flandrau State Park, New Ulm; hosted by Nora Church/Unitarian Universalist; no admission fee, motorists must have state park vehicle permits.

”The Longest Night: Solstice With Mary Traxler” — 7 p.m., Arts Center of St. Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; $10.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Hubbard House — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $7 adults, $3 children.

Cribbage — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St

Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.

Mankato Playhouse “Miracle on 34th Street” show-only seating — 7 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato Place; show-only admission $19 for adults, with ticket discounts for military, students and senior citizens; box office number 338-5800.

Music

Grand Kabaret — Nate Boots and the High Horses

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey and Wine

Sunday

Home Free concert — 7:30 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; tickets $21.50-$49.50 available at box office or at: ticketmaster.com.

Hubbard House — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; $7 adults, $3 children.

Mankato Playhouse “Miracle on 34th Street” show-only seating — 1:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700, Mankato Place; show-only admission $17 for adults, with ticket discounts for military, students and senior citizens; box office number 338-5800.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; 4:45 p.m. Diamond Dash 5K run for YMCA programs. www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Music

Mully’s — Karaoke

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — TellingTime

