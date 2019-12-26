Today
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; activity for pre-schoolers.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Friday
School’s Out! Dance Party: Siama’s Conga Music — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Snowman contest — 1-3 p.m., Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave., North Mankato. For more information, contact North Mankato Taylor Library.
Chilly Willy group bike ride — 7:15 p.m., meet at Key City Bike, 204 E. Vine St.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., www.mankatomakerspace.org.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret — Acoustic duo Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — 5 p.m., Another Time Around; 8:30 p.m. Karaoke
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Mona Lena, New Ulm — Jason Helder and Eli Hoehn
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Swamp Kings
Saturday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret — Acoustic guitarist Jeff Braegelmann
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Amy Manette Band
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., The Frye
Sunday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
