Today
Christmas Star planetarium shows — 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Mankato East High School; free-will offerings accepted; to reserve seating, call 387-5671.
Prairie Winds Middle School concerts —Sixth-grade band and orchestra, 6:30 p.m., 1900 W. Howard Drive, North Mankato; seventh- and eighth-grade band and orchestra, 7:30 p.m.
American Red Cross Blood drive — 1-6 p.m., Waldorf Community Center; to schedule appointment, call 239-2461.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Maker Monday class: “Playdough Play” — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Blue Earth Valley Quilters — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School; open to all skill levels.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $5 per session or $30 for seven sessions, $25 clay coupon; 387-5501.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; no cover charge, 388-1441.
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Makerspace open house — 3-6 p.m., 1700 Third Ave.; mankatomakerspace.org.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Author visit: Lorna Landvik — 6-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex.
Knitting Collective meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Poker — 7 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; 625-2695.
Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Music
Pub 500 — Open Mic
Wednesday
Pfeffer — Noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato; 243-3970.
Frozen 2 Party — 3:45 p.m., Waterville Public Library.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; 387-5501.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., 1700 Third Ave.; mankatomakerspace.org.
Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 9 p.m., Bradley’s on Stadium; 625-9264.
Music
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
