Today
Maverick All-Sports Dome open house — 5:30-8 p.m., 1910 Monks Ave. Free parking in Orange Lot 22 South.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Maker Monday class — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $5 per session or $30 for seven sessions, $25 clay coupon; 387-5501.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; no cover charge, 388-1441.
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; reader: Mitzi from Dance Express.
Makerspace open house — 3-6 p.m., 1700 Third Ave.; mankatomakerspace.org.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Knitting Collective meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Poker — 7 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; 625-2695.
Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Loyola 6-12th grades bands Christmas concert — 7 p.m., Loyola.
Music
Pub 500 — Open Mic
Wednesday
Baby Lapsit story time — 11 a.m., Waseca Public Library; 835-2910.
Pfeffer — Noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato; 243-3970.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; 387-5501.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., 1700 Third Ave.; mankatomakerspace.org.
Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 9 p.m., Bradley’s on Stadium; 625-9264.
Loyola’s 7th-8th grade and 9th-12th grade choirs Christmas concert — 7 p.m., Loyola.
Music
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
