Today

Maverick All-Sports Dome open house — 5:30-8 p.m., 1910 Monks Ave. Free parking in Orange Lot 22 South.

Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.

Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.

Maker Monday class — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $5 per session or $30 for seven sessions, $25 clay coupon; 387-5501.

Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge; 388-1441.

Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.

The Square Deal — Karaoke

Tuesday

Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; no cover charge, 388-1441.

Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; reader: Mitzi from Dance Express.

Makerspace open house — 3-6 p.m., 1700 Third Ave.; mankatomakerspace.org.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Knitting Collective meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.

Poker — 7 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; 625-2695.

Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.

Loyola 6-12th grades bands Christmas concert — 7 p.m., Loyola.

Music

Pub 500 — Open Mic

Wednesday

Baby Lapsit story time — 11 a.m., Waseca Public Library; 835-2910.

Pfeffer — Noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato; 243-3970.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; 387-5501.

Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., 1700 Third Ave.; mankatomakerspace.org.

Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 9 p.m., Bradley’s on Stadium; 625-9264.

Loyola’s 7th-8th grade and 9th-12th grade choirs Christmas concert — 7 p.m., Loyola.

Music

The Square Deal — Karaoke

Mully’s — Karaoke

