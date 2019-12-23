Today
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Wednesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
