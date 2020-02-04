Tuesday
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; readers: Key City Kennel Club members, who will bring their dogs to activity.
Remember When Coffee Club — 10 a.m., Blue Earth County History Center, 424 Warren St.; informal gathering, no admission fee. Topic: "Running Away From Home."
Puzzles and Chocolate — 5-7 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; for ages 13 and older.
Open Mic Night — 9 p.m., Pub 500
Wednesday
Duplicate Bridge — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pfeffer games — Noon, WOW!Zone, Mankato; call 420-0740 for more information.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for for more information, call 387-5501.
Candy Trivia Contest — 6 p.m., Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale House, Waseca; sponsor: Waseca Public Library.
