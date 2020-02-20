Today
Family Storytime and Stickers — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Afternoon Adventures: “Bracelet making” — 4 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; for youths ages 3-12; free, no registration required.
”Cook the Book” potluck meal — Noon, Waseca Public Library; participants to use recipes from “Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors From My Kitchen.”
Trivia activity: “Titanic, the Unsinkable Experience” — 3:30 p.m., Le Center Library; no admission fee.
Children’s activity: Book Folding for Kids” — 4 p.m., Janesville Public Library.
Expresso Patronum teen book club — 4 p.m., Neutral Groundz, 229 Belgrade Ave., North Mankato; open to ages 11-18, no registration necessary.
44th annual Pan African Conference — MSU’s Centennial Student Union; schedule at: mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.
MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
MSU Performance Series: Minneapolis-based musician Chris Koza — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $12; for more information, call 389-5549.
Music
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Hanna Cesario; 9 p.m. Karaoke
Friday
”Ville Des Lumiere: Cabaret-style fundraiser — 5:30 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
44th annual Pan African Conference — MSU’s Centennial Student Union; schedule at: mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.
MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.
Mankato Playhouse production: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — 7:30 p.m., Suite 1700, Mankato Place Mall; call 338-5800 for ticket and dinner theater information.
Music
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Warren Streets
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Lonesome Dan Kase
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Oleander — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Mammoth Bone Band
Windmill, Mapleton — Desperado
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. EZ Jazz Trio
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m. Another Time Around
Saturday
Baby and Kid Expo — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Snowshoe Adventure Hike — 10 a.m., Minneopa State Park, waterfalls side; participants meet at picnic shelter.
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; readers representing Minnesota Oral Health Project.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival — sleighandcutterfestival.org.
Magic show — 2 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex; based on book by Eric Carle; no registration necessary.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
DOT Art for Teens — 10 a.m., Montgomery Public Library; free workshop for ages 13-18.
Makerspace birthday party — 7 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Arctic Plunge fundraiser for fire department — 2 p.m., downtown New Ulm.
MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.
Mankato Playhouse production: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — 7:30 p.m., Suite 1700, Mankato Place Mall; call 338-5800 for ticket and dinner theater information.
Arch Allies concert — 8 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; tickets $15 at door;
www.katoballroom.com/event/arch-allies.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Charlie Roth
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — The Frye
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Feeding Every Baby.
Chillin” for a Cure — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Loyola School, 145 Good Counsel Drive; chili cookoff/fundraiser-awareness event for National Organization for Rare Disorders.
Mankato Bridal Show — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; no admission fee, register at: mankatobridalshow.com.
20th annual Masopust: Czech-style Mardi Gras — Noon to 5:30 p.m., Montgomery American Legion.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Minnesota State University Concert Wind Ensemble — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $9; for more information, call 389-5549.
Mankato Playhouse production: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — 2 p.m., Suite 1700, Mankato Place Mall; call 338-5800 for ticket and dinner theater information.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
