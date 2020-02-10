Today

Maker Monday beaded bracelet session — 5:30-7 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; 100 E. Main St.

Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.

Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.

Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for more information, call 387-5501.

Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; 388-1441.

Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.

The Square Deal — Karaoke.

Tuesday

Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; Key City Kennel Club members will bring along their dogs.

Knitting Collective — 6:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; knitters should bring projects; no registration.

Dusty Heart featuring Barbara Jean and Molly Dean — 7:30 p.m., E.J. Halling Recital Hall, Minnesota State University; call 389-5549 for ticket information.

Open Mic Night — 9 p.m., Pub 500.

Wednesday

Duplicate Bridge — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.

Pfeffer games — Noon, WOW!Zone, Mankato; call 420-0740 for more information.

Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for more information, call 387-5501.

