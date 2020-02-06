Today
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; readers from BENCHS.
Author visit: David Housewright — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
PJs and Books — 6 p.m., North Mankato-Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
Music
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band, 9 p.m. Karaoke
Friday
First Fridays speaker: Dr. Chris Johnson — noon, First Presbyterian Church,220 E. Hickory St.; Johnson will discuss the opioid epidemic.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
West High School wind ensemble performs with the Concordia Band — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School, 1351 S. Riverfront Drive; donations accepted in lieu of admission fee.
Adult Comedy Show — 7 p.m., The Coffee Hag, 329 N. Riverfront Drive.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Musical: “Annie Get Your Gun” — 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; reserve tickets at: blc.edu/theatre.
Aaron Lewis: The State I’m In Tour — 8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; tickets start at $39.50.
Music
Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (Old Guy and the Kid)
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Jared Graff
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Kit Kidahl, Josh Gravelin, Erik Koskinen
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Still Jammin’
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Hootenanny Annies
WOW!Zone — Rain Kings
Saturday
Key City Kennel Club dog show — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Mending Spirits animal rescue program meet and greet — noon to 2 p.m., Pet Expo, 1800 Adams St.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Historic park buildings tour/snowshoe hike — 1 p.m., Flandrau State Park, New Ulm; tour begins at beach house.
Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival Parade — Noon, starts at Waseca County Fairgrounds; sleighandcutterfestival.org.
St. Peter Winterfest — 1 p.m., Winter Walk, begins near River’s Edge Hospital’s new main entrance; 2 p.m., Winterslam, Nicollet County Fairgrounds; 4:30-7 p.m., chili feed, American Legion; for more information, go to: www.stpeterchamber.com.
German-Bohemian Society open house — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; 1 p.m. presentation.
Sons of Norway Norwegian Bingo meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; 388-7139.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Comedy Show — 7 p.m., The Coffee Hag, 329 N. Riverfront Drive.
Musical: “Annie Get Your Gun” — 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; reserve tickets at: blc.edu/theatre.
Dancing With the Mankato Stars — 8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; fundraiser for American Red Cross.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — DD and Roscoe
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mankato Brewery — IV Play
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Chris and Chris
Oleander — Karaoke
Westwood Marina — Another Time Around
Wine Cafe — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (Old Guy and the Kid)
WOW!Zone — Warren Street
Sunday
Omelet breakfast — 9 a.m. to noon, American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter.
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for BENCHS.
Piano recital by Stephen Carlson, chairman of Bemidji State University’s music department — 2 p.m., Gaylord United Church of Christ; donations for Sibley County Food Share accepted in lieu of admission fee.
Roe Family Singers — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10 advance, $12 at door.
Musical: “Annie Get Your Gun” — 2 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; reserve tickets at: blc.edu/theatre.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Coffee Hag — noon Chris Bertrand
Mully’s — Karaoke
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356.
Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. Information due Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.