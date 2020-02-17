Today
Cabin Fever Cookout — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nicollet Public School; fundraiser for FFA.
Wild Things Zoo Attractions program — 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota,
224 Lamm St.; program included in admission fee.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for more information, call 387-5501.
Faribault County Historical Society’s Presidents Day display — 5-7 p.m., Etta C. Ross Memorial Library Museum, 324 East Sixth St., Blue Earth.
Blue Earth Valley Quilters — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School choir room; call 526-3979 for more information.
Beethoven cello sonatas performed by David Carter — 7:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke.
Tuesday
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; Key City Kennel Club members will bring along their dogs.
Little Play Town — 10 a.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; drop-in activity for ages 2-5.
Knitting Collective — 6:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; knitters should bring projects; no registration.
Open Mic Night — 9 p.m., Pub 500.
Wednesday
Little Play Town — 10 a.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; drop-in activity for ages 2-5.
Romp and Rhyme Story Time — 11 a.m., Waseca Public Library; activities for children age 4 and younger.
Duplicate Bridge — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pfeffer games — Noon, WOW!Zone, Mankato; call 420-0740 for more information.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for more information, call 387-5501.
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002; or call 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356. Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to 388-4355.
