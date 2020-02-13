Today
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; readers from BENCHS.
PJs and Books: Bundle Up With Books — 6 p.m., North Mankato-Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration necessary.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
Learning is Forever program about women’s suffrage in Minnesota — 11 a.m., St. Peter Community Center Room 217; admission: $5.
Workshop: “Learn to Caucus” — 6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Road, St. Peter; no admission fee; for more information, email: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org.
Interactive dinner theater: “Tony and Tina’s Wedding” — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, $35; tickets at: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Music
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Kit Kildahl; 9 p.m. Karaoke
Friday
Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council forum: “Rural Energy Issues” — 9-11 a.m., South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato; no admission fee.
Home and Lifestyle Show — 10 a.m.-7 p.m., River Hills Mall
Pasta dinner/fundraiser for Bulldogs Hockey Association — 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Mankato Playhouse production: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — 7:30 p.m., Suite 1700, Mankato Place Mall; call 338-5800 for ticket and dinner theater information.
Interactive dinner theater: “Tony and Tina’s Wedding” — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, $35; tickets at: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Sister duo: The Ericksons — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; $10 tickets, advance tickets are available at artscentersp.org.
Music
Circle Inn, North Mankato — Murphy Brothers
Coffee Hag — 6:20 p.m. Bruce Bednarchuk
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Pushing Chain
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Open Mic Night
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — 5 p.m. Dan Duffy and His Orchestra; 8:30 p.m. Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Mary Traxler
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m. Hootenanny Annies
Saturday
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; stories, rhymes, music and poetry read in Mandarin.
Home and Lifestyle Show — 10 a.m.-7 p.m., River Hills Mall
History program: “Making Sense and Cents of the Census” — noon, Blue Earth County History Center; general admission $7/adults; audience members may bring their lunch.
Visit Mankato cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St; $5; call 720-1790 for more information.
Victorian Valentine Party — 1-3 p.m., Betsy-Tacy houses, 332 and 333 Center St.; admission: $5 for adults and $2 for ages 6-16.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival — sleighandcutterfestival.org.
Winterfest Poker Walk — 1-4 p.m., downtown St. Peter, register noon at Red Men Club; for more information, go to: www.stpeterchamber.com.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Candlelight Hike — 6-9 p.m., Sakatah State Park, rural Waterville.
Interactive dinner theater: “Tony and Tina’s Wedding” — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, $35; tickets at: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Gustavus Adolphus College Choir Home Concert — 7:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, St. Peter; no admission fee.
Mankato Playhouse production: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — 7:30 p.m., Suite 1700, Mankato Place Mall; call 338-5800 for ticket and dinner theater information.
Music
Coffee Hag — Love Club album release
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Lehto and Wright
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Hobbers Highway 99, St. Peter — Rock of Ages
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Rook
Sunday
Presentation: “Caucus for Climate” — 11 a.m., First Congregational UCC, 150 Stadium Court, Mankato.
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Good Samaritan Society Home Care.
Gustavus Adolphus College Symphony Orchestra/Jazz Ensemble Concert — 1:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, St. Peter; composer’s pre-concert talk, 1 p.m.; no admission fee.
Home and Lifestyle Show — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., River Hills Mall
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Bunny Just Piano Festival: Jay Hershberg recital — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10 advance, $12 at door; tickets at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra: “Music on the Hill: “Dumka” — 2 p.m., 170 Good Counsel Drive; general admission: $12; mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
Mankato Playhouse production: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” — 2 p.m., Suite 1700, Mankato Place Mall; call 338-5800 for ticket and dinner theater information.
Music
Coffee Hag — noon Nici Pepper
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m. The Frye
Pub 500 — 11 a.m. Amy Manette
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356.
Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. Information due Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.