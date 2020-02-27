Today

Good Thunder Reading Series Presents Poet Bao Phi schedule — 10 a.m., writing workshop at Emy Frentz Art Guild, 523 S. Second St.; 3 p.m., talk about craft, Ostrander Auditorium in Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union; 7:30 p.m., reading with freelance journalist Liz Lanier, Ostrander Auditorium.

Storytime for Preschoolers — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

44th annual Pan African Conference — MSU’s Centennial Student Union; schedule at: mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.

MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.

Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.

Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.

Music

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Lost Walleyes; 9 p.m. Karaoke

Friday

Osmo Play Day — 10 a.m. to noon, Waseca Public Library; basic coding activity for youth and their parents.

Lenten Fish Feed — 5-7 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church; tickets $12.

Yoga seminar — 5 p.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road; sponsor: Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.

Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.

44th annual Pan African Conference — MSU’s Centennial Student Union; schedule at: mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.

MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.

”Night on the Rocks” featuring Centrific, Michelle Muse and Strangelove — 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Red Rocks, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, $8 pre-sale, $10 at door (all tickets came with a $5 drink voucher), check Facebook event page for more info.

Music

Charley’s Restaurant — Rock of Ages

Coffee Hag — Luke Smith

Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Hootenanny Annies

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — The Divers

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Dan Duffy Orchestra

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m. Amy Manette Band

Saturday

Yoga seminar — 10 a.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road; sponsor: Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; readers will present stories, rhymes, music and poetry in Mandarin language.

Edible Book Festival — 1-3 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.

LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Crystal-Loon Lake Recreation fish feed — 4-8 p.m., Lake Crystal American Legion Post 294; fundraiser for aeration systems.

Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.

MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.

Music

Circle Inn — The Frye

Coffee Hag — Kaleb Braun-Schulz

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Los Rebeldes

Kato Ballroom — Tonic Sol-Fa

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Mount Kato Lift Bar — 5 p.m. Murphy Brothers Band

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Category Five Band

Wine Cafe — Jerome Beckley

Sunday

Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for BSA Troop 76.

Yoga seminar — 10 a.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road; sponsor: Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.

Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; for ticket information, go to:

buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.

MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.

MSU Department of Music Winter Choral concert: “The Word Rises” — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave; general admission $9; for more information, call 389-5549.

Music

Coffee Hag — Noon Nowtro

Mully’s — Karaoke

Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356.

Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. Information due Monday.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you