Today
Good Thunder Reading Series Presents Poet Bao Phi schedule — 10 a.m., writing workshop at Emy Frentz Art Guild, 523 S. Second St.; 3 p.m., talk about craft, Ostrander Auditorium in Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union; 7:30 p.m., reading with freelance journalist Liz Lanier, Ostrander Auditorium.
Storytime for Preschoolers — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
44th annual Pan African Conference — MSU’s Centennial Student Union; schedule at: mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.
MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
Music
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Lost Walleyes; 9 p.m. Karaoke
Friday
Osmo Play Day — 10 a.m. to noon, Waseca Public Library; basic coding activity for youth and their parents.
Lenten Fish Feed — 5-7 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church; tickets $12.
Yoga seminar — 5 p.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road; sponsor: Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.
44th annual Pan African Conference — MSU’s Centennial Student Union; schedule at: mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.
MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.
”Night on the Rocks” featuring Centrific, Michelle Muse and Strangelove — 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Red Rocks, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, $8 pre-sale, $10 at door (all tickets came with a $5 drink voucher), check Facebook event page for more info.
Music
Charley’s Restaurant — Rock of Ages
Coffee Hag — Luke Smith
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Hootenanny Annies
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — The Divers
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Dan Duffy Orchestra
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m. Amy Manette Band
Saturday
Yoga seminar — 10 a.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road; sponsor: Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; readers will present stories, rhymes, music and poetry in Mandarin language.
Edible Book Festival — 1-3 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Crystal-Loon Lake Recreation fish feed — 4-8 p.m., Lake Crystal American Legion Post 294; fundraiser for aeration systems.
Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.
MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.
Music
Circle Inn — The Frye
Coffee Hag — Kaleb Braun-Schulz
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Los Rebeldes
Kato Ballroom — Tonic Sol-Fa
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mount Kato Lift Bar — 5 p.m. Murphy Brothers Band
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Category Five Band
Wine Cafe — Jerome Beckley
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for BSA Troop 76.
Yoga seminar — 10 a.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road; sponsor: Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.
Musical: “Once on This Island Jr.” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700; for ticket information, go to:
buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=524.
MSU production: “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for the Performing Arts; tickets: $16; call box office at 389-6661.
MSU Department of Music Winter Choral concert: “The Word Rises” — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave; general admission $9; for more information, call 389-5549.
Music
Coffee Hag — Noon Nowtro
Mully’s — Karaoke
