Today
Minnesota Storytellers: Dessa — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall, Minnesota State University; general admission $15.
Level Up: Paper Plane Science — 5 p.m., New Richland Library; for youths ages 7-12.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for more information, call 387-5501.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke.
Tuesday
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Book Discussion Club — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library conference room; copies of book selection "Some Luck" may be picked up at check-out desk. For more information, call a Adult Services at 304-4023.
Knitting Collective — 6:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; knitters should bring projects; no registration.
Open Mic Night — 9 p.m., Pub 500.
Wednesday
Romp and Rhyme Story Time — 11 a.m., Waseca Public Library; activities for children age 4 and younger.
Duplicate Bridge — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pfeffer games — Noon, WOW!Zone, Mankato; call 420-0740 for more information.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for more information, call 387-5501.
