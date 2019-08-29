Today
Alive After Five: Annie Mack — 5-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Plaza; free concert.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Loose Moose Saloon.
Mankato Makerspace, wood shop intro — 6 p.m., 1700 Third Ave., Mankato; $15
Mankato Makerspace, ceramics, hand building — 7 p.m., 1700 Third Ave., Mankato; $35
Karaoke with Jake Palmer — 9 p.m. at The Wine Cafe
Cruisin’ on Pine and 99 — 5 p.m. at Rapid Rick’s Bar in Nicollet; car and bike night.
Art Lecture and Reception with artist Suzanne Manthe — 7 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran College’s Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center.
Music
WOW! Zone Family Entertainment Center — The Singing Cowgirl
Friday
Sing it Now Karaoke — Loose Moose Saloon
Music
Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Katie Vernon
WOW! Zone Family Entertainment Center — High Strung
MonaLena, New Ulm — Ben Scruggs
Oleander Saloon — B&B Karaoke
Javens Winery — Pete Klug
Prairie Saloon — Barn Boys Band
Indian Island Winery — Duke Zecco
The Landing in Madison Lake — Murphy Brothers Band
The Wine Cafe — Steve Klassen, 5 p.m.; The EZ Jazz Trio, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Chinese Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m. at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato; Chinese stories told in Mandarin for children who speak Mandarin and families interested in their children learning the language.
Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Classic Car and Motorcycle Roll In — 5-9 p.m. outside Searles Bar & Grill; music by TC Chandler
34th Annual Farm Toy Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Civic Center in New Ulm.
Kato Karaoke — 8:30-closing, Loose Moose Saloon
An Evening Look at the Carvings — 5-7 p.m., Jeffers Petroglyphs, Comfrey
Music
Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Andy Tackett
The Wine Cafe — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schultz
Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
507 Food Truck Patio — Pete Klug
Prairie Saloon — Moonshine Prophets
Indian Island Winery — Becky Borneke and In a Bind
Corner Bar, Waterville — JamBoyz
Sunday
34th Annual Farm Toy Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Civic Center in New Ulm.
Music
Harkin Store, New Ulm — Lonesome Ron
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — Pete Klug
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — NO MARKET! Will resume Sept. 9 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd, North Mankato.
