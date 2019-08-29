Today

Alive After Five: Annie Mack — 5-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Plaza; free concert.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.

Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Loose Moose Saloon.

Mankato Makerspace, wood shop intro — 6 p.m., 1700 Third Ave., Mankato; $15

Mankato Makerspace, ceramics, hand building — 7 p.m., 1700 Third Ave., Mankato; $35

Karaoke with Jake Palmer — 9 p.m. at The Wine Cafe

Cruisin’ on Pine and 99 — 5 p.m. at Rapid Rick’s Bar in Nicollet; car and bike night.

Art Lecture and Reception with artist Suzanne Manthe — 7 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran College’s Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center.

Music

WOW! Zone Family Entertainment Center — The Singing Cowgirl

Friday

Sing it Now Karaoke — Loose Moose Saloon

Music

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Katie Vernon

WOW! Zone Family Entertainment Center — High Strung

MonaLena, New Ulm — Ben Scruggs

Oleander Saloon — B&B Karaoke

Javens Winery — Pete Klug

Prairie Saloon — Barn Boys Band

Indian Island Winery — Duke Zecco

The Landing in Madison Lake — Murphy Brothers Band

The Wine Cafe — Steve Klassen, 5 p.m.; The EZ Jazz Trio, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Chinese Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m. at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato; Chinese stories told in Mandarin for children who speak Mandarin and families interested in their children learning the language.

Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.

Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.

Classic Car and Motorcycle Roll In — 5-9 p.m. outside Searles Bar & Grill; music by TC Chandler

34th Annual Farm Toy Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Civic Center in New Ulm.

Kato Karaoke — 8:30-closing, Loose Moose Saloon

An Evening Look at the Carvings — 5-7 p.m., Jeffers Petroglyphs, Comfrey

Music

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Andy Tackett

The Wine Cafe — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schultz

Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

507 Food Truck Patio — Pete Klug

Prairie Saloon — Moonshine Prophets

Indian Island Winery — Becky Borneke and In a Bind

Corner Bar, Waterville — JamBoyz

Sunday

34th Annual Farm Toy Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Civic Center in New Ulm.

Music

Harkin Store, New Ulm — Lonesome Ron

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — Pete Klug

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — NO MARKET! Will resume Sept. 9 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd, North Mankato.

