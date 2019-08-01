Today
RibFest — 38 Special with The Chris Hawkey Band and Radda Radda. Visit mankatoribfest.com for more information.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Mankato Makerspace — Wire and wine, energy bracelets, glass torch work and mushroom pendants at 6 p.m.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.
”Music on the Lawn” — 6 p.m., The Lutheran Home, 611 W Main St, Belle Plaine.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, 507-345-1446.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., 625-6500.
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — Organic Cowboys
Friday
RibFest — Dwight Yoakam with The 4onthefloor and Tyler Booth. Visit mankatoribfest.com for more information.
Movies in the Park — Family-friendly activities starting at 7 p.m., followed by outdoor showing of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at 9 p.m. in Spring Lake Park, North Mankato.
Giant Celebration — Le Sueur. Visit lesueurchamber.org/events/giant-celebration/ for more details.
State Street Theater presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm, $12.50 advance, $15 at the door, 507-359-9990.
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Anna Stine and Robert Bell
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — The Frye
The Nakato — The Harmed Brothers
Searles Bar & Grill — Schell’s Angles
The Windmill, Mapleton — Karaoke
Wow! Zone — Amy Manette
Saturday
RibFest — Vince Neil and Great White with The Murphy Brothers Band, The Blue Ringers and Rook. Visit mankatoribfest.com for more information.
Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Drum Corps & Arts Expo, St. Peter — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Floyd B. Johnson Field. Show features a half-dozen bands, starting at 7 p.m; free admission but $10 donation for button accepted.
Giant Celebration — Le Sueur. Visit lesueurchamber.org/events/giant-celebration/ for more details.
Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
State Street Theater in New Ulm’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm, $12.50 advance, $15 at the door, 507-359-9990.
Grand Kabaret — Doug Collins
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Andra Suchy and Steve Murray
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Music in the plaza — Colby Straka (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Westwood Marina — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Sunday
RibFest — Church of Cash with Switch Road Band. Visit mankatoribfest.com for more information.
Giant Celebration — Le Sueur. Visit lesueurchamber.org/events/giant-celebration/ for more details.
State Street Theater, New Ulm — 2 p.m., the Red Bull 34th Infantry Division Band.
Harkin Store’s 40th annual West Newton Day — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, 507-934-2160.
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Steve Szydel
Midtown Tavern — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Westwood Bar and Grill, Kasota — Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
