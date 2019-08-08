Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter
Brown County Fair — New Ulm
Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Plaza, live music, concessions
Eggstravaganza — Gaylord
Centenary United Methodist Church’s Social Justice Theatre presents ”Godspell” — 501 S. Second St., 7 p.m.
North Mankato Taylor Library Movie Day — 10 a.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave., “The Lion King,” all ages; 2 p.m., “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” ages 11-18.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, 507-345-1446.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Club 57 — Peter Klug
Mully’s — Karaoke
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Sozial Restaurant and Bar — The Old Guy and the Kid (Mark & Kaleb)
Wine Cafe — Karaoke
Friday
Rockin’ on the Hill — 5:30 p.m., Good Counsel Hill
Brown County Fair — New Ulm
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter
Eggstravaganza — Gaylord
Centenary United Methodist Church’s Social Justice Theatre presents ”Godspell” — 501 S. Second St., 7 p.m.
Music
The 507 Food Truck Patio — Peter Klug
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Gail Sparlin
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Rain Kings
Prairie Saloon — Steel Bridges Band
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato.
St. Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter
Brown County Fair — New Ulm
Breakfast on the Farm — 7-11:30 a.m., 62536 Lake View Road, Madison Lake.
Eggstravaganza — Gaylord
Centenary United Methodist Church’s Social Justice Theatre presents ”Godspell” — 501 S. Second St., 2 p.m., 7 p.m.,
WCCO’s Mike Lynch Minnesota Starwatch Party — 8:45-10 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., bring your lawn chairs.
Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Cone with a Cop — 2-4 p.m., Culver’s, North Mankato.
Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret — “It’s All About You New Ulm”
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Miller Denn and Ditch Creek Dixies
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Music in the Plaza — Just Mirlyn
Prairie Saloon — Chris and Chris entertainment
Sunday
Brown County Fair — New Ulm
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter
Eggstravaganza — Gaylord
Harkin Store program: “Old Game Day” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Brett Feist
Midtown Tavern — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — Peter Klug
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — The Frye
