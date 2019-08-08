Today

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter

Brown County Fair — New Ulm

Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Plaza, live music, concessions

Eggstravaganza — Gaylord

Centenary United Methodist Church’s Social Justice Theatre presents ”Godspell” — 501 S. Second St., 7 p.m.

North Mankato Taylor Library Movie Day — 10 a.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave., “The Lion King,” all ages; 2 p.m., “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” ages 11-18.

Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.

Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, 507-345-1446.

Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., 625-6500.

Music

Buster’s — Karaoke

Club 57 — Peter Klug

Mully’s — Karaoke

Red Rocks — Open mic night

Sozial Restaurant and Bar — The Old Guy and the Kid (Mark & Kaleb)

Wine Cafe — Karaoke

Friday

Rockin’ on the Hill — 5:30 p.m., Good Counsel Hill

Brown County Fair — New Ulm

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter

Eggstravaganza — Gaylord

Centenary United Methodist Church’s Social Justice Theatre presents ”Godspell” — 501 S. Second St., 7 p.m.

Music

The 507 Food Truck Patio — Peter Klug

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Gail Sparlin

The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Rain Kings

Prairie Saloon — Steel Bridges Band

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato.

St. Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter

Brown County Fair — New Ulm

Breakfast on the Farm — 7-11:30 a.m., 62536 Lake View Road, Madison Lake.

Eggstravaganza — Gaylord

Centenary United Methodist Church’s Social Justice Theatre presents ”Godspell” — 501 S. Second St., 2 p.m., 7 p.m.,

WCCO’s Mike Lynch Minnesota Starwatch Party — 8:45-10 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., bring your lawn chairs.

Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.

Cone with a Cop — 2-4 p.m., Culver’s, North Mankato.

Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.

Music

Grand Kabaret — “It’s All About You New Ulm”

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Miller Denn and Ditch Creek Dixies

The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Music in the Plaza — Just Mirlyn

Prairie Saloon — Chris and Chris entertainment

Sunday

Brown County Fair — New Ulm

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter

Eggstravaganza — Gaylord

Harkin Store program: “Old Game Day” 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Brett Feist

Midtown Tavern — Karaoke

Mully’s — Karaoke

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — Peter Klug

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — The Frye

