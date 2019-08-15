Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Plaza.
Cirque Italia: Water Circus I — Silver Unit — 7:30 p.m., $15 for child, $30 for adult, River Hills Mall parking lot, 1850 Adams St., Mankato.
Le Sueur County Fair — 320 S Plut Ave., Le Center.
Kernel Days — Wells
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, 507-345-1446.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Circle Inn — Joe Tougas
Mully’s — Karaoke
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — Organic Cowboys
Friday
Cirque Italia: Water Circus I — Silver Unit — 7:30 p.m., $15 for child, $30 for adult, River Hills Mall parking lot, 1850 Adams St., Mankato.
Le Sueur County Fair — 320 S Plut Ave, Le Center.
Kernel Days — Wells.
Buttered Corn Days — Sleepy Eye.
Butterfield Steam and Gas Engine Show — 5:30 p.m., Voss Park, 63583 360th St., Butterfield.
Music
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — JamBoyz
Nakato — Charles Walker Band
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon & Grill — 3rd String Band
Westwood Marina — Pete Klug
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
Cirque Italia: Water Circus I — Silver Unit — 1:30, 4:30, 7:30 p.m., $15 for child, $30 for adult, River Hills Mall parking lot, 1850 Adams St., Mankato.
Le Sueur County Fair — 320 S Plut Ave., Le Center.
Kernel Days — Wells.
Buttered Corn Days — Sleepy Eye.
Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Cribbage Tournament — 1 p.m., $5, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato.
Butterfield Steam and Gas Engine Show — 2:15 p.m., Voss Park, 63583 360th St., Butterfield.
Henderson Hummingbird Hurrah — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 209 N. 4th St., Henderson.
Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Blue Moon, Kasota — Karaoke
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Space Force
JR’s Barn — Gary West
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Prairie Saloon & Grill — Trainwreck Band
Sunday
Celebration of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary — noon-7 p.m., at The Grand in New Ulm; live music, food, vendors; adult tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door, $5 tickets for children 12 and younger. Purchase at The Grand, the New Ulm Chamber or online at eventbrite.com.
Cirque Italia: Water Circus I — Silver Unit — 1:30, 4:30 p.m., $15 for child, $30 for adult, River Hills Mall parking lot, 1850 Adams St., Mankato.
Le Sueur County Fair — 320 S Plut Ave, Le Center.
Kernel Days — Wells.
Harkin Store program: “Old Games Day” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.
Butterfield Steam and Gas Engine Show — 2:15 p.m., Voss Park, 63583 360th St., Butterfield.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Zachary Scott Johnson
Hobbers HWY 99 Bar and Grill — Another Time Around
Midtown Tavern — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — The Frye
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356. E-mail may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. All information is due by 12 p.m. every Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.