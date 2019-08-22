Today
Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Plaza
Fallenstein playground anniversary — 5:30 p.m., 1875 Howard Drive W., North Mankato.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, 507-345-1446.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Friday
Monarch tagging — 10-11 a.m., Minneopa State Park, five miles west of Mankato off Highway 68; meet near the park office turning circle.
46th annual Pioneer Power Show — The Outlaws and Jim Busta Band. 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur.
Music
Javen’s Winery — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Mark and Vanessa
Nakato — Todd Albright
Wow! Zone — Amy Manette Band
Saturday
Chalkfest — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Consolidated Communications parking lot, 221 E. Hickory St.; SMILES Center for Independent Living event, featuring 3D chalk artists, face painting, balloon twisters, sidewalk safety and accessibility challenges, accessible community mandala.
Love in Mankato — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sibley Park, free barbecue meal, bounce house, face-painting, free clothing and school supplies.
An Evening Look at the Carvings, Jeffers Petroglyphs — 5-7 p.m., $6-8, 27160 County Road 2, Comfrey
46th annual Pioneer Power Show — Leon Olson Band and Ditch Creek Dixies. 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur.
Lance Cpl. Caleb Erickson Memorial events — group workout 8-9:15 a.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. burger lunch; noon ruck from Legion to Woodville Cemetery, Waseca.
Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
Music
The Circle Inn — Joe Tougas
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Jazz10
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Music in the Plaza — The Murphy Brothers Band
Nakato — City Mouse
Prairie Saloon — Karaoke
Waseca American Legion — Pete Klug
Sunday
Hops for Heroes — noon-4 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato. Rock-climbing wall, bounce house, silent auction, raffle, live music, $10 barbecue pork plate. Proceeds benefit Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans to end vets’ homelessness.
46th annual Lady Slipper Doll Show and Sale — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Norwood Inn, 1111 Range St., North Mankato. $6 admission
46th annual Pioneer Power Show — Carver Creek and Jolly Huntsmen Band. 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur.
Harkin Store program: “Bees and Honey by Crystal Bock” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Paul Stewart
Midtown Tavern — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
