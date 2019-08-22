Today

Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Plaza

Fallenstein playground anniversary — 5:30 p.m., 1875 Howard Drive W., North Mankato.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.

Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.

Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, 507-345-1446.

Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., 625-6500.

Music

Buster’s — Karaoke

Mully’s — Karaoke

Red Rocks — Open mic night

Wine Cafe — Bullypulpit Bluegrass

Friday

Monarch tagging — 10-11 a.m., Minneopa State Park, five miles west of Mankato off Highway 68; meet near the park office turning circle.

46th annual Pioneer Power Show — The Outlaws and Jim Busta Band. 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur.

Music

Javen’s Winery — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Mark and Vanessa

Nakato — Todd Albright

Wow! Zone — Amy Manette Band

Saturday

Chalkfest — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Consolidated Communications parking lot, 221 E. Hickory St.; SMILES Center for Independent Living event, featuring 3D chalk artists, face painting, balloon twisters, sidewalk safety and accessibility challenges, accessible community mandala.

Love in Mankato — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sibley Park, free barbecue meal, bounce house, face-painting, free clothing and school supplies.

An Evening Look at the Carvings, Jeffers Petroglyphs — 5-7 p.m., $6-8, 27160 County Road 2, Comfrey

46th annual Pioneer Power Show — Leon Olson Band and Ditch Creek Dixies. 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur.

Lance Cpl. Caleb Erickson Memorial events — group workout 8-9:15 a.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. burger lunch; noon ruck from Legion to Woodville Cemetery, Waseca.

Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.

Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.

Music

The Circle Inn — Joe Tougas

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Jazz10

The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Music in the Plaza — The Murphy Brothers Band

Nakato — City Mouse

Prairie Saloon — Karaoke

Waseca American Legion — Pete Klug

Sunday

Hops for Heroes — noon-4 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato. Rock-climbing wall, bounce house, silent auction, raffle, live music, $10 barbecue pork plate. Proceeds benefit Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans to end vets’ homelessness.

46th annual Lady Slipper Doll Show and Sale — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Norwood Inn, 1111 Range St., North Mankato. $6 admission

46th annual Pioneer Power Show — Carver Creek and Jolly Huntsmen Band. 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur.

Harkin Store program: “Bees and Honey by Crystal Bock” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Paul Stewart

Midtown Tavern — Karaoke

Mully’s — Karaoke

