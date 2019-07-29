Today
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd, North Mankato, environmental awareness week.
Bar Bingo — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., 388-1441.
Duplicate Bridge players — 1 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St., Mankato.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St., Mankato, $5 per session or $30 for 7 sessions, $25 clay coupon, 507-387-5501.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center, 104 Second Ave. N.E., Mapleton, 507-524-3707.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500, free, 625-6500.
Music
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato, 507-304-4001.
Community Garden EngAGEment — 9:30-11 a.m., Living Earth Community Garden, 170 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato.
Romp and Rhyme story time — 9:30 a.m., Janesville Public Library, 100 W. Second St., Janesville, 507-234-6605.
Knitting Collective Meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., North Mankato, free, 507-345-5120.
Mankato Makerspace Class: Ceramics, glaze and trim — 7 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., Mankato, $20, mankatomakerspace.org.
Mankato Makerspace Class: Intro to wood lathe — 6 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., Mankato, $20, mankatomakerspace.org.
Mankato Makerspace Class: Learn to screen print — 6 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., Mankato, $25, mankatomakerspace.org.
Bar Bingo — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., 388-1441.
Poker — 7 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato, 625-2695.
Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, 125 S. Third St., St. Peter, 507-931-9051.
Music
Pub 500 — Open Mic night with Betty and Ocho
Wednesday
Baby Lapsit story time — 11 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 0-2, 507-835-2910.
Bike Night and Roll-in — 5-8 p.m., Prairie Saloon and Grill, 140 N. Webster St. N., Kasota.
Duplicate Bridge players — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St., Mankato.
Mankato Makerspace Class: Dream catchers with Miss Fitz — 6 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., Mankato, $30, mankatomakerspace.org.
Mankato Makerspace Class: Metal Sculpture — 6 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., Mankato, $50, mankatomakerspace.org.
Pfeffer — 12 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato, 507-243-3970.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St., Mankato, $5 per session or $30 for 7 sessions, $25 clay coupon, 507-387-5501.
Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 10 p.m., Bradley’s, free, 625-9264.
Music
The Circle Inn — Joe Tougas
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — Karaoke
