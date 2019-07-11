Today

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.

MSU Theatre presents: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., Mankato, $22 regular, $19 seniors 65 and older and children under 16, 507-389-6661.

Music in the Park: The Lost Walleye Orchestra — 5-7 p.m., Storybook Park, 1001 Belgrade Ave, North Mankato.

North Mankato Fun Days — Various events, visit northmankatofundays.com for full schedule.

Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.

Singing Hills Chorus Summer SingAlong — 9:30-11:30 a.m., School Sisters of Notre Dame, 170 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato, free, 507-519-0626.

Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, free, 507-345-1446.

Trivia — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., free, 625-6500.

Buster’s — Karaoke

Coffee Hag — Open Mic Night

Mully’s — Karaoke

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — Bee Balm Fields

Red Rocks — Open mic night

Wine Cafe — The Organic Cowboy; Karaoke

Friday

Hot Jazz for Decent People: Nikki Roux — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, $10, 507-931-3630.

MSU Theatre presents: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., Mankato, $22 regular, $19 seniors 65 and older and children under 16, 507-389-6661.

North Mankato Fun Days — Various events, visit northmankatofundays.com for full schedule.

Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Matt Muller

Coffee Hag — Black Isles

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Ken & Ken

The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Kato Karaoke

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Trinichad

NaKato — Catl and The Hooten Hallers

Wine Cafe — The Dan Duffy Orchestra

Wow! Zone — Hootenanny Annies

Saturday

Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.

Flandrau State Park program: Archery — 1-2:30 p.m., Flandrau State Park, New Ulm, 507-384-8890.

Flandrau State Park program: Geocaching 101 — 4-5 p.m., Flandrau State Park, New Ulm, 507-384-8890.

Flandrau State Park program: Invasive Species & Goats — 7-8 p.m., Flandrau State Park, New Ulm, 507-384-8890.

Madelia 5K run/1M Walk — 6:45-7:45 a.m., registration; 8 a.m., 5K run; 8:10 a.m., 1M Walk, Madelia Town Hall, 116 W. Main St., Madelia, $30 runners, $25 walkers, mchospital.org/events.

Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato.

MSU Theatre presents: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., Mankato, $22 regular, $19 seniors 65 and older and children under 16, 507-389-6661.

North Mankato Fun Days — 11 a.m., parade and various events, visit northmankatofundays.com for full schedule.

St. Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.

The Boone Box — Near-vana

Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Matt and Laurel

Coffee Hag — Peter Klug

Grand Kabaret — Paul Allman & Sharon Grandinette

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Miller — Denn

Javen’s Winery — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (Old Guy and the Kid)

The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke w/ BL

Music in the Plaza — The Murphy Brothers Band

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — B&B Karaoke

Wine Cafe — Midwest Farewell and Ricky and Sidney

Sunday

Harkin Store program: “Afternoon of Leisure” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.

MSU Theatre presents: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., Mankato, $22 regular, $19 seniors 65 and older and children under 16, 507-389-6661.

North Mankato Fun Days — 10 p.m. fireworks and various events, visit northmankatofundays.com for full schedule.

Omelette Breakfast — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter, $10.

A Taste of Nepal launch party — 4-6 p.m., The Hub Food Park, 512 N. Riverfront Drive, Mankato, www.goruhk.com.

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Paul Steward

Midtown Tavern — Karaoke

Mully’s — Karaoke

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, Waseca — Watermelon Slush

Westwood Marina — Amy Manette Band

