Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
MSU Theatre presents: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., Mankato, $22 regular, $19 seniors 65 and older and children under 16, 507-389-6661.
Music in the Park: The Lost Walleye Orchestra — 5-7 p.m., Storybook Park, 1001 Belgrade Ave, North Mankato.
North Mankato Fun Days — Various events, visit northmankatofundays.com for full schedule.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.
Singing Hills Chorus Summer SingAlong — 9:30-11:30 a.m., School Sisters of Notre Dame, 170 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato, free, 507-519-0626.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, free, 507-345-1446.
Trivia — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., free, 625-6500.
Buster’s — Karaoke
Coffee Hag — Open Mic Night
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — Bee Balm Fields
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — The Organic Cowboy; Karaoke
Friday
Hot Jazz for Decent People: Nikki Roux — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, $10, 507-931-3630.
MSU Theatre presents: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., Mankato, $22 regular, $19 seniors 65 and older and children under 16, 507-389-6661.
North Mankato Fun Days — Various events, visit northmankatofundays.com for full schedule.
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Matt Muller
Coffee Hag — Black Isles
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Ken & Ken
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Kato Karaoke
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Trinichad
NaKato — Catl and The Hooten Hallers
Wine Cafe — The Dan Duffy Orchestra
Wow! Zone — Hootenanny Annies
Saturday
Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Flandrau State Park program: Archery — 1-2:30 p.m., Flandrau State Park, New Ulm, 507-384-8890.
Flandrau State Park program: Geocaching 101 — 4-5 p.m., Flandrau State Park, New Ulm, 507-384-8890.
Flandrau State Park program: Invasive Species & Goats — 7-8 p.m., Flandrau State Park, New Ulm, 507-384-8890.
Madelia 5K run/1M Walk — 6:45-7:45 a.m., registration; 8 a.m., 5K run; 8:10 a.m., 1M Walk, Madelia Town Hall, 116 W. Main St., Madelia, $30 runners, $25 walkers, mchospital.org/events.
Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato.
MSU Theatre presents: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., Mankato, $22 regular, $19 seniors 65 and older and children under 16, 507-389-6661.
North Mankato Fun Days — 11 a.m., parade and various events, visit northmankatofundays.com for full schedule.
St. Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
The Boone Box — Near-vana
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Matt and Laurel
Coffee Hag — Peter Klug
Grand Kabaret — Paul Allman & Sharon Grandinette
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Miller — Denn
Javen’s Winery — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (Old Guy and the Kid)
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke w/ BL
Music in the Plaza — The Murphy Brothers Band
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — B&B Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Midwest Farewell and Ricky and Sidney
Sunday
Harkin Store program: “Afternoon of Leisure” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.
MSU Theatre presents: ‘Sister Act’ — 7:30 p.m., Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., Mankato, $22 regular, $19 seniors 65 and older and children under 16, 507-389-6661.
North Mankato Fun Days — 10 p.m. fireworks and various events, visit northmankatofundays.com for full schedule.
Omelette Breakfast — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter, $10.
A Taste of Nepal launch party — 4-6 p.m., The Hub Food Park, 512 N. Riverfront Drive, Mankato, www.goruhk.com.
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Paul Steward
Midtown Tavern — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, Waseca — Watermelon Slush
Westwood Marina — Amy Manette Band
