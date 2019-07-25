Today
Blue Earth County Fair — Various activities, for more information visit blueearthcountyfair.org.
Baby play date — 10 a.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave, ages 0-2.
The Dollipops — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato, 507-304-4001.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Music in the Park — 5-7 p.m., Storybook Park, North Mankato, 507-345-5120.
Kolacky Days, Montgomery — See http://www.montgomerymn.org/ for a schedule.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.
Family Night on the Dairy Farm, New Ulm — 5-8 p.m. at Steve and Kerry Hoffman Farm, 18868 140th Ave. Free activities; $3 picnic lunch available
Music on the Lawn: Trainwrect Duet — 6-7 p.m., The Lutheran Home, 611 West Main St., Belle Plaine, free.
Mankato Makerspace Class: Date night ceramics — 7 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., Mankato, $20 for two, mankatomakerspace.org.
Mankato Makerspace Class: Intro to wood shop — 6 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., Mankato, $25, mankatomakerspace.org.
Mankato Makerspace Class: Learn to screen print — 6 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., Mankato, $25, mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, free, 507-345-1446.
Treaty talk with author Martin Case — 7 p.m., Treaty Site History Center, 1851 N Minnesota Ave, St. Peter, $3 public, free for NCHS members, 507-934-2160.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., 625-6500.
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Sozial Restaurant and Bar, New Ulm — So Nice Band
Wine Cafe — Karaoke
Friday
Blue Earth County Fair — Various activities, for more information visit blueearthcountyfair.org.
Kolacky Days, Montgomery — See http://www.montgomerymn.org/ for a schedule.
State Street Theater presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm, $12.50 advance, $15 at the door, 507-359-9990.
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Billy Johnson
The Circle Inn — The Murphy Brothers Band
Coffee Hag — Elizabeth Olson
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — The Bockfest Boys
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Kato Karaoke
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Amy Manette Band
NaKato — Chris Holm and Todd Albright
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey & Wine
Wine Cafe — Don Scott
Saturday
Blue Earth County Fair —Various activities, for more information visit blueearthcountyfair.org.
Raptor Center at North Mankato Taylor Library — 10 a.m., 1001 Belgrade Ave.
”Grilling for Good,” St. Peter — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm. on Park Row and Highway 169, next to Arrow Ace Hardware. $10 meal donation benefits St. Peter Food Shelf.
Kolacky Days, Montgomery — See http://www.montgomerymn.org/ for a schedule.
Blues on Belgrade — noon-1 p.m. The Echos; 1:30-3 p.m. Miss Myra & The Moon Shiners; 3:30-5 p.m. Tas Cru; 5:30-7 p.m. City Mouse; 7:30-9 p.m. Rod Hamdallah; 9:30-11 p.m. The Ghost Town Blues Band, North Mankato. Free.
Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
State Street Theater presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm, $12.50 advance, $15 at the door, 507-359-9990.
Vietnam: The American Dilemma — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato, 507-304-4001.
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Courtney Yasmineh
Coffee Hag — Kaleb Braun Schulz Band w/ Chistof Rochel & The Wine Soaked Goliards
Grand Kabaret — Laura Karels, Dustin Voges and Vincenzio Donatelle
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Family Traditions
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Sing iT Now Karaoke
Mickey’s Bar — B&B Karaoke
Music in the Plaza — Barefoot Winos
Westwood Marina — JamBoyz
WOW! Zone — Special Delivery
Wine Cafe — The Hootenanny Annies
Sunday
Blue Earth County Fair —Various activities, for more information visit blueearthcountyfair.org.
Kolacky Days, Montgomery — See http://www.montgomerymn.org/ for a schedule.
Harkin Store program: “Christmas in July” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.
State Street Theater presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm, $12.50 advance, $15 at the door, 507-359-9990.
Coffee Hag — Mal Murphy
Hobbers Bar & Grill — Another Time Around
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Jim Lenway
The Landing, Madison Lake — The Murphy Brothers Band
Midtown Tavern — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Schell’s Brewery, New Ulm — Mark Braun and Kalem Braun Schulz (Old Guy and the Kid)
The Wine Cafe — Friend Dog and Bee Balm Fields
