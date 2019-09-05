Today
Baby play date at the library — 10 a.m. at the North Mankato Taylor Library
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5, 507-835-2910.
Minnesota Shorts Play Festival — 7:30 p.m. at Mankato West High School; tickets $12 for single, $20 for a two-day pass.
DIY Animal Bookends — 6-8 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex; create animal-theme bookends out of wooden blocks.
Mankato Makerspace — Wire and Wine, triangle earrings, 6 p.m., $45; glass torch work, 6 p.m.; ceramics date night, 7 p.m., $50 for two tickets.
Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Trivia Night
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato, 507-345-1446.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. The Organic Cowboys; 9 p.m. Karaoke
Friday
Minnesota Shorts Play Festival — 7:30 p.m. at Mankato West High School; tickets $12
Movie Under the Stars — 7 p.m. at Eagle Lake Elementary; film “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”
Back to School Bash — 6:30 p.m. at the North Mankato Taylor Library; back-to-school activities and treats for the family
Music
Blue Moon, Kasota — Gary and Gary
Busters — Saturday Afternoon Acoustic
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Ben Cook Feltz
Circle Inn — The Brentster
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Queeraoke, all are welcome
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Cactus Willie and Happy Jim
Mully’s — Rook
Prairie Saloon — Rahk Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Dan Duffy Orchestra
Saturday
Mankato Pridefest — 11:30 a.m. parade on North Riverfront Drive; noon-5 p.m. festivities in Riverfront Park; adult dance party 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. The VFW, Morson Ario, 1900 North Riverfront Drive; youth dance party 7-9 p.m. Wow Zone. 2030 Adams St.
United Way Human Foosball Tourney — games begin at noon on the 500 block of South Front Street
Rock Bend Folk Festival, St. Peter — Minnesota Square Park, 100 S. Minnesota Ave.; rockbend.org for more information and music schedule
An Evening Look at the Carvings — 5 p.m. at the Jeffers Petroglyphs in Comfrey
Children’s Story Time at Barnes & Noble — 11 a.m., 1850 Adams St., ages 2-8, free, 345-3444.
Kasota Fireman’s Dance — 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Prairie Saloon; Rook Band.
Mankato Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
Southern Minnesota Autism Motorcycle & Classic Car Ride — Registration starts at 11 a.m., ride starts at noon. $30 per unit. Call 507-340-2645 for more information.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
Music
Amboy Fire Hall — JamBoyz
Blue Moon, Kasota — Comedian Kevin Craft
Busters — Andy Tackett
Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery, Kasota — Zachary Scot Johnson
Grand Kabaret — The Sirens and Robert Bell
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Chris Ames and Chris Steffen
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Morgan Creek Winery — Jim McGuire Trio
Mully’s — Blue Ringers
Wine Cafe — Jerome Beckley
Wow! Zone Family Entertainment Center — Rock of Ages
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause Buffet — 8 a.m.-noon at the Wow! Zone Family Entertainment Center; benefit for the Sweet Adelines.
Rock Bend Folk Festival, St. Peter — Minnesota Square Park, 100 S. Minnesota Ave.; rockbend.org for more information and music schedule
Harkin Store program: “Grandparents Day” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507-934-2160.
Music
Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Greg George and Steve Murphy Acoustic Duo
Hobbers HWY99 Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Warren
Midtown Tavern — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
