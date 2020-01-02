Today
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; stories read by BENCHS volunteer.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., www.mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Music
Wine Cafe — Karaoke
Friday
”100 Things Wild Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” book signing — 2-4 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 1850 Adams St.; author Dan Myers also signing copies of book at civic center prior to men’s hockey game.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., www.mankatomakerspace.org.
Adult Comedy Show — 7 p.m., Coffee Hag.
Music
Coffee Hag — Cody Janes
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around.
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Lost Sanity Brewing, Madelia — 6:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka Old Guy and the Kid)
Circle Inn — The Frye
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Saturday
LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., www.mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery events — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; 6 p.m., anniversary party, $5 admission with live music. mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — DJ Jameson
Sunday
Makerspace classes — 11 a.m., www.mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Coffee Hag — noon, Cooper Fuller
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Kit Kildahl
