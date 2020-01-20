Today
SnoKato Days schedule —visitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day presentations by Donzaleigh Abernathy — 10 a.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee; 7 p.m., community celebration at Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union Ballroom, $10.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s snowman contest — 1-3 p.m., Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for for more information, call 387-5501.
Blue Earth Valley Quilters — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School. Program: Specialty strip-cutting rulers; for more information, call 526-3979.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; readers from Loyola.
SnoKato Days schedule —visitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.
Makerspace classes — 7 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Minnesota Valley Civil War Roundtable — 6:30 p.m., New Ulm Public Library, 17 N. Broadway Ave.; speaker Rebecca Novak’s topic: “Capitol Dames.”
Department of Music Performance Series: Bluesman Mike Munson — 7:30 p.m., E.J. Halling Recital Hall, MSU Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; ticket information at: link.mnsu.edu./musictickets.
Music
Pub 500 — Open Mic Night
Mankato Brewery — Bullypulpit
Wednesday
SnoKato Days schedule —visitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.
Pfeffer games — Noon, WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; call 420-0740 for more information.
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby — 3 p.m., Waterville Library.
Duplicate Bridge — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for for more information, call 387-5501.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002; or call 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356. Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to 388-4355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.