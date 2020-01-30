Today
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
PJs and Books — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration necessary.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
”Just Dance” — 7 p.m., Mankato East High School’s auditorium, 2600 Hoffman Road. Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for Performing Arts; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
Music
Wine Cafe — 9 p.m. Karaoke
Friday
Winterfest opening ceremonies — 5:01 p.m., Levee Park, 101 S. Front St., St. Peter.
Adult carnival — 5 p.m., Waseca American Legion; beer/wine tasting, fair food, carny games, auctions.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
East High School concert choir performs with the Gustavus Choir — 7 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
”Just Dance” — 7 p.m., Mankato East High School’s auditorium, 2600 Hoffman Road. Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Adult Spelling Bee — 7 p.m., Mankato Brewery, registration and rules at: facebook.com/NorthMankatoTaylorLibrary.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for Performing Arts; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Musical: “Annie Get Your Gun” — 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; reserve tickets at: blc.edu/theatre.
Music
Busters — Old School
Circle Inn, North Mankato — Murphy Brothers
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — JamBoyz
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Amy Manette
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey & Wine
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy
Saturday
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; members of area Chinese community sharing stories, rhymes, music and poetry.
Polar Plunge — 1 p.m., Hallett’s Pond, St. Peter; check in 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.;
www.plungemn.org/events/st-peter.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
”Just Dance” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mankato East High School’s auditorium, 2600 Hoffman Road. Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Trivia Night/fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota — 6-10 p.m., Country Inn & Suites Conference Center, 1900 Premier Drive; tickets at: www.cmsouthernmn.org/accordion-single/trivia-night.
River Valley Dancers showcase: “Superior” — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Auditorium, 110th Fifth St.; tickets: $7 adults, $5 students.
Musical: “Annie Get Your Gun” — 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; reserve tickets at: blc.edu/theatre.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for Performing Arts; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Steel Bridges
Oleander — Karaoke
Nakato — Buffalo Galaxy
Wine Cafe — Songwriters in the Round
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Dance Conservancy.
Prolife Pancake Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 525 Grant Ave., North Mankato.
Confirmation/pancake breakfast — 9:30 a.m. to noon, Church of the Nativity, Cleveland.
Scandinavian smorgasbord — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dell Lutheran Church, 47500th 97th St., Frost; proceeds support mission projects.
Musical: “Annie Get Your Gun” — 2 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; reserve tickets at: blc.edu/theatre.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for Performing Arts; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
