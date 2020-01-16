Today
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Afternoon Adventures — 4 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration necessary for snowflake-themed art activity.
PJs and Books — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration necessary for snowman-themed activity.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Open auditions for comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods” — 6:30-8 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; State Street Theater Co., 1st North St.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
”Songshare: An evening of songs and their stories with local songwriters” — 7 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; $10; Jenn Melby joining hosts Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
Music
Wine Cafe — Kaleb Braun-Schulz
Friday
Prairie Enthusiasts Many Rivers Chapter meeting/presentation — 5:30 p.m., Jake’s Stadium Pizza, 330 Stadium Road; open to public. Mary Mueller to discuss how her farm was transformed into native prairie.
SnoKato Days schedule —visitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.
Music
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Rock of Ages
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Pete Klug; Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
The Windmill, Mapleton — Desperado
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Bully Pulpit
WOW! Zone — Hootenanny Annies
Saturday
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone. $5. For more information, call 720-1790.
SnoKato Days schedule —visitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Informational program about U.S. census — noon, Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, 424 Warren St. $7, no admission fee for BECHS members.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Open auditions for comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods” — 10 a.m. to noon, State Street Theater, New Ulm; State Street Theater Co., 1st North St.
Bothy Folk Club performance: Curtis and Loretta — 7 p.m., Emy Frentz Gallery, 523 S. Second S.; free-will donations accepted.
Music
Busters — Pete Klug
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Hootenanny Annies
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke
Nakato — Poor Lemuel
Pub 500 — The Whiskies
Rapid Rick’s Bar, Nicollet — Play On
Westwood Marine Bar and Grill — Another Time Around
Wine Cafe — Chris Bertrand
Wow! Zone — Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause benefit for St. Peter Area Robotics — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
SnoKato Days schedule —visitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.
Deutscher Sprachklub (German Speaking Club) party — 1-3 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria annex room, New Ulm. For more information, call 354-4745.
Summit Avenue Music Series performance: “French Connection” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; general admission $15.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Ben and Michelle
