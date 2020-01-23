Today

Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; reader: Commissioner Colleen Landkamer.

Author visit: Geoff Herbach — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex community room, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.

PJs and Books — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration necessary.

Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.

Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.

Music

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Ron Arsenault and Dave Pengra; 9 p.m. Karaoke

Friday

SnoKato Days schedulevisitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.

Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Music

Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Jared Graff

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Ted Hajnasiewicz

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Nakato — Teague Alexy

North Mankato American Legion — Billy and the Bangers

Oleander Saloon — Karaoke

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Category 5

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Greg Inhoffer

WOW! Zone — Rock of Ages

Saturday

Anthony Ford Pond Hockey tournament — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park, North Mankato; facebook.com/AnthonyFord99/.

Family Storytime in Mandarin — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

SnoKato Days schedulevisitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra Free Family Concert — 3 p.m., Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota; 224 Lamm St.

Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Grand Larcency Comedy Tour featuring Meatsauce and Dan the Common Man — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; advance tickets $20.

Music

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Langer's Ball

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke

Crow Bar, Courtland — Karaoke

Pub 500 — Colby Straka

Wine Cafe — The Frye

Wow! Zone — 6 p.m., Mary Guentzel

Sunday

Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Mankato Area Youth Bowling and Dancing With the Mankato Stars/American Red Cross.

Anthony Ford Pond Hockey tournament — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park, North Mankato; facebook.com/AnthonyFord99/

SnoKato Days schedulevisitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.

Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Music

Mully’s — Karaoke

Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Sawed Off String Band

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — 4 p.m., KillingTime

Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356.

Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. Information due Monday.

