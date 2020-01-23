Today
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; reader: Commissioner Colleen Landkamer.
Author visit: Geoff Herbach — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex community room, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.
PJs and Books — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration necessary.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
Music
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Ron Arsenault and Dave Pengra; 9 p.m. Karaoke
Friday
SnoKato Days schedule —visitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Jared Graff
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Ted Hajnasiewicz
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Nakato — Teague Alexy
North Mankato American Legion — Billy and the Bangers
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Category 5
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Greg Inhoffer
WOW! Zone — Rock of Ages
Saturday
Anthony Ford Pond Hockey tournament — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park, North Mankato; facebook.com/AnthonyFord99/.
Family Storytime in Mandarin — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
SnoKato Days schedule —visitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra Free Family Concert — 3 p.m., Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota; 224 Lamm St.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Grand Larcency Comedy Tour featuring Meatsauce and Dan the Common Man — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; advance tickets $20.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Langer's Ball
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke
Crow Bar, Courtland — Karaoke
Pub 500 — Colby Straka
Wine Cafe — The Frye
Wow! Zone — 6 p.m., Mary Guentzel
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Mankato Area Youth Bowling and Dancing With the Mankato Stars/American Red Cross.
Anthony Ford Pond Hockey tournament — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park, North Mankato; facebook.com/AnthonyFord99/.
SnoKato Days schedule —visitgreatermankato.com/snow-kato-days/schedule-events.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Sawed Off String Band
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — 4 p.m., KillingTime
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356.
Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. Information due Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.