Today
Family Storytime and Coloring — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Graphic novel author Jason Walz visit — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex Community Room, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Snow-themed PJs and Books — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration required.
Films on First Thursdays: "Well Fed" Documentary about genetically modified foods — 7 p.m., Treaty Site History Center, St. Peter; no admission fee.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
Music
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., High Strung; Karaoke
Friday
American Red Cross blood drive — Noon to 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex Community Room; registrations accepted in advance at North Mankato Taylor Library.
Music
Busters — Acoustic showcase: Bee Balm Fields, Machiko, Tommy Terror, Ocho
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Rain Kings
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mona Lena's, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka Old Guy and the Kid)
Nakato — Lonesome Dan Kase and Chris Holm
North Mankato American Legion — Billy and the Bangers
Pub 500 — 9 p.m., Mark Joseph and Friends
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Hootenany Annies
Saturday
Cross-country ski run led by park naturalist — 10 a.m., Flandrau State Park; participants meet at beach house; call the park office at 233-9800 to reserve skis or for more information.
Full Moon Snowshoe Hike — 6-7:30 p.m. Ney Nature Center, rural Henderson. Online registration due today, Jan. 9. https://squareup.com/store/ney-nature-center; all equipment provided, $3 per member or $5 per non-member. Ages 7 and older.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Winter Fest — 5-8 p.m., Minneopa State Park Group Campground, near Highway 68, 5 miles west of Mankato.
Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; guest speaker: Marty Seifert, author of "Sundown at Sunrise." For more information, call 388-7139.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Craft Beer Expo — 3-6 p.m., Mankato Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m. 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Testicle Festival — 3 p.m, Rapid Rick's Bar and Grill, Nicollet.
Brewery events — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Family Fun Night Sock Hop — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration required.
Phil Thompson performance of Billy Joel and Elton John hits — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; State Street Theater Co., 1st North St.
Music
Buster's — 1-3 p.m., Lonesome Ron
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale, Waseca — Peter Klug
Wine Cafe — Silver Summer, Given Name, Goal Area 51
Wow! Zone — 6:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause benefit for Bridges School — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Foundation Artist Grantee reception — 1-4 p.m., 200 State St., Waseca.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m., The Langer's Ball
