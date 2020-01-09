Phil Thompson

Pop-pianist and vocalist, Phil Thompson, performs Billy Joel and Elton John hits at 7 p.m. Saturday at the State Street Theater in New Ulm.

Today

Family Storytime and Coloring — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Graphic novel author Jason Walz visit — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex Community Room, 1001 Belgrade Ave.

Snow-themed PJs and Books — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration required.

Films on First Thursdays: "Well Fed" Documentary about genetically modified foods — 7 p.m., Treaty Site History Center, St. Peter; no admission fee.

Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Tacos and Trivia — 6 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.

Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.

Music

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., High Strung; Karaoke

Friday

American Red Cross blood drive — Noon to 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex Community Room; registrations accepted in advance at North Mankato Taylor Library.

Music

Busters — Acoustic showcase: Bee Balm Fields, Machiko, Tommy Terror, Ocho

Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — Rain Kings

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Mona Lena's, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka Old Guy and the Kid)

Nakato — Lonesome Dan Kase and Chris Holm

North Mankato American Legion — Billy and the Bangers

Pub 500 — 9 p.m., Mark Joseph and Friends

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Hootenany Annies

Saturday

Cross-country ski run led by park naturalist — 10 a.m., Flandrau State Park; participants meet at beach house; call the park office at 233-9800 to reserve skis or for more information.

Full Moon Snowshoe Hike — 6-7:30 p.m. Ney Nature Center, rural Henderson. Online registration due today, Jan. 9. https://squareup.com/store/ney-nature-center; all equipment provided, $3 per member or $5 per non-member. Ages 7 and older.

LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Winter Fest — 5-8 p.m., Minneopa State Park Group Campground, near Highway 68, 5 miles west of Mankato.

Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; guest speaker: Marty Seifert, author of "Sundown at Sunrise." For more information, call 388-7139.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

Craft Beer Expo — 3-6 p.m., Mankato Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.

Makerspace classes — 10 a.m. 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Testicle Festival — 3 p.m, Rapid Rick's Bar and Grill, Nicollet.

Brewery events — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.

Family Fun Night Sock Hop — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration required.

Phil Thompson performance of Billy Joel and Elton John hits — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; State Street Theater Co., 1st North St.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/billy-elton-the-hits-tickets-80283178147?aff=odeimcmailchimp&ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_17_2019_COPY_01)&mc_cid=b370e05f36&mc_eid=e400999202.

Music

Buster's — 1-3 p.m., Lonesome Ron

Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale, Waseca — Peter Klug

Wine Cafe — Silver Summer, Given Name, Goal Area 51

Wow! Zone — 6:30 p.m., JamBoyz

Sunday

Breakfast with a Cause benefit for Bridges School  8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Foundation Artist Grantee reception — 1-4 p.m., 200 State St., Waseca.

Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.

Music

Mully’s — Karaoke

Patrick’s, St. Peter — 4 p.m., The Langer's Ball

