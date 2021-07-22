Today
Music in the Park: Good Night Gold Dust — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park, North Mankato; sponsor: North Mankato Taylor Library.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Author John Sonneberg book discussion — 6 p.m., Waseca Area Art Center, 200 N. State St., Waseca.
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; www.blueearthcountyfair.org.
87th annual Kolacky Days — Montgomery; www.montgomerymn.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; www.paddlefishdays.com.
Mavericks en Espanol World Tour — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater; tickets available at civic center box office and online at: ticketmaster.com; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Friday
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; www.blueearthcountyfair.org.
87th annual Kolacky Days — Montgomery; www.montgomerymn.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; www.paddlefishdays.com.
Truman Days — www.facebook.com/TrumanDaysMN.
Hot Jazz for Decent People: Ted Olsen Quartet — 7 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; donations to Arts Center of Saint Peter accepted in lieu of admission fee.
Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Tim Waters and Dave Pengra
The Grand, New Ulm — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun-Schulz
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Antique Automobile Club of America car show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, 1201 N. State St., New Ulm; no admission fee.
Blues on Belgrade — Noon to 11 p.m., Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato.
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; www.blueearthcountyfair.org.
87th annual Kolacky Days — Montgomery; www.montgomerymn.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; www.paddlefishdays.com.
Truman Days — www.facebook.com/TrumanDaysMN.
Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Cabaret la Ruse
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Stacy K/Poor Lemur
Sunday
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; www.blueearthcountyfair.org.
87th annual Kolacky Days — Montgomery; www.montgomerymn.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; www.paddlefishdays.com.
Truman Days — www.facebook.com/TrumanDaysMN.
Music
Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria — 11 a.m., Captain Gravitone and String Theory
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
Monday
Family Movie Monday — 9 a.m., North Mankato Police Annex; no admission fee; sponsor: North Mankato Taylor Library.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Organ recital by Wayne Wagner and Craig Hirschmann — Noon, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mankato; host: Sioux Trails American Guild of Organists Chapter.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
