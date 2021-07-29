Today
Music in the Park: DW3 — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park, North Mankato; sponsored by Taylor Library.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Faribault County Fair — Blue Earth; www.faribaultcountyfair.com.
Old Crow Medicine Show — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater; tickets available at civic center box office and online at: ticketmaster.com; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Friday
Faribault County Fair — Blue Earth; www.faribaultcountyfair.com.
Music
Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
The Grand, New Ulm — Crista Bohman
Saturday
Garden tours — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., locations in Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake. Purchase tickets at: Options for Women Mankato, 11 Civic Center Plaza.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Faribault County Fair — Blue Earth; www.faribaultcountyfair.com.
Music
Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Scoops, Elysian — 6 p.m., Mark Braun
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Silver Summer/Goal Area 51
Sunday
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Organ recital by Kraig Windschitl — Noon, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St., Mankato; hosted by Sioux Trails American Guild of Organists Chapter.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
