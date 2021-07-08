North Mankato Fun Days parade 1 (web only)

Kids wave to a passing tractor driver during the 2019 North Mankato Fun Days parade.

 File photo

Today

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Fun Days — North Mankato; northmankatofundays.com.

Friday

Fun Days — North Mankato; northmankatofundays.com.

Giant Days — Blue Earth; facebook.com/BlueEarthChamber.

Park Days — Madelia; visitmadelia.com.

Hot Jazz for Decent People/Late-Night Sounds at Early Evening series — 7 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; performers: Chaz Draper and Friends; donations to Arts Center of Saint Peter accepted in lieu of admission fee.

Music

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

Fun Days — North Mankato; northmankatofundays.com; 11 a.m. parade includes Pile It On drive for ECHO Food Shelf.

Festag 2021 Livestock Show — 1 p.m., Old Mill Park, Minnesota Lake; minnesotalake.com/7-2/.

Giant Days — Blue Earth; facebook.com/BlueEarthChamber.

Park Days — Madelia; visitmadelia.com.

Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Music

Granada Bar And Grill — Karaoke

Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Javen Family Vineyard and Winery — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Westwood Marina — 6:30 p.m., Another Time Around

Sunday

Fun Days — North Mankato; northmankatofundays.com.

Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Music

Morgan Creek Vineyards — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cabaret la Ruse

Westwood Marina — 4 p.m. Amy Manette Band

Monday

Festag Kids Tractor Pull — 7 p.m., Minnesota Lake; minnesotalake.com/7-2/.

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.

Mankato Area Community Band free concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park bandshell.

Tuesday

Organ recital by Grace Kunkel — Noon, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Mankato; host: Sioux Trails American Guild of Organists Chapter.

Festag 2021 Kiddie Parade — 6:30 p.m., Minnesota Lake; minnesotalake.com/7-2/.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

