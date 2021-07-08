Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Fun Days — North Mankato; northmankatofundays.com.
Friday
Fun Days — North Mankato; northmankatofundays.com.
Giant Days — Blue Earth; facebook.com/BlueEarthChamber.
Park Days — Madelia; visitmadelia.com.
Hot Jazz for Decent People/Late-Night Sounds at Early Evening series — 7 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; performers: Chaz Draper and Friends; donations to Arts Center of Saint Peter accepted in lieu of admission fee.
Music
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Fun Days — North Mankato; northmankatofundays.com; 11 a.m. parade includes Pile It On drive for ECHO Food Shelf.
Festag 2021 Livestock Show — 1 p.m., Old Mill Park, Minnesota Lake; minnesotalake.com/7-2/.
Giant Days — Blue Earth; facebook.com/BlueEarthChamber.
Park Days — Madelia; visitmadelia.com.
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Music
Granada Bar And Grill — Karaoke
Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Javen Family Vineyard and Winery — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Westwood Marina — 6:30 p.m., Another Time Around
Sunday
Fun Days — North Mankato; northmankatofundays.com.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Music
Morgan Creek Vineyards — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cabaret la Ruse
Westwood Marina — 4 p.m. Amy Manette Band
Monday
Festag Kids Tractor Pull — 7 p.m., Minnesota Lake; minnesotalake.com/7-2/.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Mankato Area Community Band free concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park bandshell.
Tuesday
Organ recital by Grace Kunkel — Noon, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Mankato; host: Sioux Trails American Guild of Organists Chapter.
Festag 2021 Kiddie Parade — 6:30 p.m., Minnesota Lake; minnesotalake.com/7-2/.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
