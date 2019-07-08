Thunder of Drums file

Neither wind nor rain (or a sore toe) will keep Carrie Robb of Mankato from enjoying the 2019 Thunder of Drums competition.

 Photo by Edie Schmierbach

(This modified version corrects the date for Thunder of Drums).

Bar Bingo — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge, 388-1441.

Duplicate Bridge players — 1 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St., Mankato.

Minnesota Authors Visit — 7-8:30 p.m., Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave, North Mankato.

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd, North Mankato.

Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St., Mankato, $5 per session or $30 for 7 sessions, $25 clay coupon, 507-387-5501.

Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center, 104 Second Ave. N.E., Mapleton, 507-524-3707.

Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500, free, 625-6500.

Music

The Square Deal — Karaoke

Tuesday

Thunder of Drums — 7 p.m., Blakeslee Stadium, Minnesota State University, Mankato, $25 reserved seating, $15 general admission, $6 children 12 and younger, thunderofdrums.org.

American Guild of Organists recital: Mark DeGarmeaux — 12:10 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive, Mankato, free.

Bar Bingo — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge, 388-1441.

Brown County Historical Society History Day Camp — 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 2 North Broadway St., New Ulm, $17.50, 507-233-2618.

Create Your Own Galaxy — 2-4 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., ages 11-18, no registration required.

Family entertainer Bob Kann — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato.

Knitting Collective Meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., North Mankato, free, 507-345-5120.

Mankato Area Community Band performance — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park, Mankato, free.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato

Poker — 7 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato, 625-2695.

Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, 125 S. Third St., St. Peter, 507-931-9051.

St. Peter Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m., Food Co-op parking lot, Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.

Romp and Rhyme story time — 9:30 a.m., Janesville Public Library, 100 W. Second St., Janesville, 507-234-6605.

Music

Pub 500 — Open Mic night with Betty and Ocho

Wednesday

Baby Lapsit story time — 11 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 0-2, 507-835-2910.

Bike Night and Roll-in — 5-8 p.m., Prairie Saloon and Grill, 140 N. Webster St. N., Kasota.

Duplicate Bridge players — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St., Mankato.

Pfeffer — 12 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato, 507-243-3970.

Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St., Mankato, $5 per session or $30 for seven sessions, $25 clay coupon, 507-387-5501.

Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 10 p.m., Bradley’s, free, 625-9264.

Music

The Circle Inn — Joe Tougas

The Square Deal — Karaoke

Mully’s — Karaoke

Patrick’s, St. Peter — Karaoke

Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356. Email may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com or FAX to (507) 388-4355. All information is due by 12 p.m. every Monday.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags