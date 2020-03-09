Today
Bjorling Music Festival Honor Choir concert — 6:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for more information, call 387-5501.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke.
Tuesday
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Business on Belgrade open house — 4:30-6:30 p.m., North Mankato Police anex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Stranger Things Trivia Night — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no registration; call 345-5120 for more information.
Knitting Collective — 6:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; knitters should bring projects; no registration.
Music
Pub 500 — Open Mic Night
The Loose Moose — Karaoke
Wednesday
Duplicate Bridge — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pfeffer games — Noon, WOW!Zone, Mankato; call 420-0740 for more information.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for more information, call 387-5501.
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002; or call 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356. Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to 388-4355.
